Claire's creates a world of Hello Kitty all year long with an exclusive, larger-than-life celebration.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's is unleashing a whole new dimension of its partnership with Hello Kitty with a creative campaign, exclusive collection and year-long activations that bring Hello Kitty's legacy to life like never before. Featuring exclusive product drops, in-store celebrations, CGI-centric digital takeovers, social media moments and more, Claire's ambition is to share the messages of friendship, kindness, and self-expression with fans worldwide.

Launching today, the "Hello Kitty, Hello World" campaign creates an immersive celebration honoring the global icon, cementing Claire's as a go-to destination for all things Hello Kitty in her 50th anniversary year.

"Hello Kitty, Hello World" is a surreal and colorful world brought to life by 3D artist Kirill Emelyanov and infused with exclusive Hello Kitty Claire's products to ignite the anniversary celebration. Throughout the year, Claire's will continue to add to the excitement as the one-stop-shop for all things Hello Kitty, celebrating with new moments, product launches and programming.

"For the past 50 years, Hello Kitty has been a globally recognized representation of kindness, friendship, and self-expression, the values that Claire's has championed over the past six decades," said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Claire's EVP and Chief Merchant Officer. "As a longtime friend of Hello Kitty, we're proud to honor the beloved character and share her message around the globe."

The first exclusive Hello Kitty Claire's product drop is now available to consumers featuring an array of red and white products and accessories, including hats, purses, jewelry, backpacks, water bottles, phone cases and more. In true Claire's fashion, customers can also get pierced with exclusive Hello Kitty earrings as a part of the brand's leading piercing experience. This product line will be followed by several more exclusive collections featuring Hello Kitty and her friends.

"2024 marks a milestone year for Hello Kitty, and her 50th anniversary celebration includes offering her fans supercute and limited-edition products. It wouldn't be complete without a celebratory collection sold exclusively at Claire's," said Jill Koch, SVP of Brand Management and Marketing at Sanrio. "Both Hello Kitty and Claire's have inspired creativity and personal style for generations, and we are happy to be celebrating this incredible anniversary together."

To shop the collection, visit your local Claire's store or Claires.com. Follow along on Claire's social channels for more "Hello Kitty, Hello World" content, as well as information on how Claire's will be celebrating all year long.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com.

