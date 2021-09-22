Claire's Launches Cdrop Subscription Service

"For more than 50 years, Claire's has been synonymous with fun, innovation and discovery through our ability to surprise and delight our customers with our trendsetting assortment as well as the memorable experiences created through our piercing expertise and services. As we continue to inspire customers and meet them where they live and shop, Cdrop provides the latest trends to empower today's customers to be their truest selves," said Beth Moeri, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer of Claire's.

Building on the global fashion brand's wealth of products for self-discovery, Cdrop is designed to bring the fun of Claire's into the homes of Gen Z and millennial customers through curated assortments of trend-right accessories and jewelry. Each box includes a special surprise-and-delight element offering the best of Claire's and new products to further the strong emotional connection with consumers.

Cdrop will launch with three exclusive, themed 'drops,' sharing the best of Claire's with newness in each drop:

GlitzyDrop: The best studs, dangly and all things earrings in every drop. The perfect way to build your earring collection at any age!

VibeyDrop: Everything an older teen and young adult could want, including the season's trendiest jewelry - across rings, earrings and layered necklace multipacks - makeup, handbags and accessories.

BitsyDrop: Butterfly clips, scrunchies, popper fidget toys and everything fun! The hottest trends for younger consumers across hair accessories, toys, jewelry and more.

Claire's offers two ways for customers to subscribe through quarterly drops annually for $30 per box or a one-time drop for $32 a box. There is no ongoing commitment for customers and free shipping to all 50 states. Stay tuned for future drops, with the next set of subscription boxes slated for this December. To learn more about the Cdrop subscription service and to place an order, visit www.claires.com/us/subscription-boxes .

About Claire's Stores, Inc.

Claire's Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences, including trend-forward jewelry and accessories as well as ear piercing services. As a destination for the curious, creative and influential, the company reaches customers through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, operating owned and concession stores across North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East, South America and South Africa, and through a robust digital presence on Clairesstores.com. More information regarding Claire's is available at www.clairestores.com .

