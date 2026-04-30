CLAIRE'S USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF MODERN GIRLHOOD

Through a new brand mission and sensory-first summer campaign, featuring IRL touchpoints, exclusive products and creator partnerships, Claire's invites Gen Alpha to explore, discover, and express themselves as Claire's Girls

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of its summer campaign, "A Girl SMR at Claire's," Claire's is stepping into a new chapter centered on celebrating girlhood in all its expressive, imaginative, and joy-filled forms. At the heart of this evolution is a commitment to creating a safe, sensory-rich world where memories are made and creativity thrives, reimagining the Claire's experience for a new generation and officially welcoming Gen Alpha as "Claire's Girls."

A Girl SMR at Claire's

"A Girl SMR at Claire's" is the brand's first major moment since joining the Ames Watson portfolio late last year. Rooted in Gen Alpha's obsession with ASMR, tactile fidgets, and all things sensory, the campaign brings the first social and AI native generation into an IRL universe built around activating the five senses: touch, taste, sound, sight, and smell. It's a counterbalance to their screen-filled upbringing and an invitation to explore girlhood through feel-good, hands-on fun.

Anchoring the campaign is Claire's Summer Sensory Shop, a curated lineup of collectibles designed to delight across all five senses. From soft, stretchy slimes and squishies to bright, bejeweled accessories and scent-forward summer staples, every item taps into Gen Alpha's demand for sensory-stimulating activities and expressive style.

"Gen Alpha is rewriting the rules of modern girlhood, and Claire's is evolving with them," said Michelle Goad, Claire's Chief Brand Officer. "This new era is about creating a world where girls can explore, express, and experience joy through every sense. The Summer Sensory Shop and our ASMR-powered campaign are just the beginning of how we're building a brand that feels as dynamic and imaginative as they are."

In-store, Claire's Girls can take the experience even further with an ASMR recording station, giving them the chance to create their own ASMR content and immerse themselves in the textures, sounds, and sensations that define the Summer Sensory Shop. Rolling out in select stores across the country, the in-store experience demonstrates Claire's commitment to being a true playground for girlhood that's social-first, expressive, and endlessly fun.

As part of its new mission, Claire's is showing up in the spaces that resonate most with Claire's Girls, including on emerging platforms like Coverstar and through unique creator partnerships to shape how they discover trends and express themselves. Claire's is continuing to serve as a new product launchpad for YouTube talent to reach their young audiences through a mix of product integrations and in-real-life fan experiences. This summer, consumers can expect a range of partnerships spanning exclusive product collaborations, in-store activations, and a co-branded pop-up at VidCon this June.

For slime and sensory enthusiasts, Claire's is leaning into one of Gen Alpha's most defining trends with several exclusive collaborations launching throughout the Summer. These drops tap into the continued rise of blind box culture and the "squishy hunting" community - turning product discovery into a sharable, collectible experience that keeps consumers coming back for more.

Follow along @Claires to stay in the know on the latest trends, collectables and more, and visit claires.com to find the store nearest you.

About Claire's

Claire's is a fashion brand with a mission to become an inspiring playground for modern girlhood. With more than 60 years of cultural relevance and over 131 million ears pierced to-date, Claire's is the leading destination for first piercings and the core memories unlocked with these experiences. Today, the brand connects with Claire's girls through trending products, immersive in-store experiences and a strong point of view on what's next - creating a space where individuality shines and memories are made. For more information and to find a store near you, visit claires.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

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Hailey Hauldren

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SOURCE Claire's