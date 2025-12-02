Clairity Unites Pioneers In Medicine And Technology To Redefine Predictive AI For Human Health

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clairity, developer of the first image-only AI model authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that estimates a woman's five-year risk of developing breast cancer from a routine mammogram, today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board to support its product path and the broad rollout and adoption of Clairity's predictive AI technologies at scale.

The new Board brings together renowned leaders from diagnostics, digital health, cardiovascular medicine, and life sciences to guide Clairity's next phase of growth—advising on clinical integration, access, and global implementation. Their collective expertise underscores Clairity's mission to shift medicine's center of gravity from detection and treatment to prediction and prevention.

Advisory Board Members

Julia Cheek — Founder and CEO, Everlywell. Ms. Cheek is a pioneer in consumer diagnostics and at-home testing. Julia brings deep expertise in scaling digital health platforms, commercializing new categories, and building patient-trusted brands.

"Women shouldn't have to navigate another complex test to understand their risk. Using the mammogram they already have makes better risk information both accessible and respectful of their time."

Charles Taylor, PhD — Professor of Medicine and Computational Engineering and Sciences, University of Texas at Austin, Founder and Former CTO, HeartFlow. Dr. Taylor led development of one of the first FDA-authorized AI solutions in cardiovascular imaging. His experience advancing HeartFlow through regulatory clearance, reimbursement, and clinical guidelines provides a blueprint for responsible scale in regulated medical AI.

"Responsible AI in medicine means rigorous validation and seamless clinical integration. Clairity's provider-first model embodies how durable technologies earn physician trust and patient benefit."

Stan Lapidus — Founder, Cytyc & Exact Sciences. Inventor and entrepreneur whose technologies have saved hundreds of thousands of lives through earlier detection. His leadership in developing ThinPrep (over two billion performed to date) and Cologuard—two of the fastest-growing diagnostics of all time—brings unmatched commercialization and innovation discipline.

"Transformative screening tools succeed when science meets disciplined rollout. Clairity's focus on evidence-based, risk-adapted screening reflects that discipline."

Calum MacRae, MD, PhD — Cardiologist and Geneticist, Brigham and Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School, Founder Atman Health and Tanaist. Leader of the One Brave Idea initiative (AHA, Verily, AstraZeneca and Quest Diagnostics) and Principal Investigator for Apple's Health Study. Dr. MacRae's expertise at the intersection of genomics, systems biology, and digital health informs Clairity's extension into predictive care especially in the cardiovascular arena.

"Risk is dynamic. A calibrated score that evolves with each new mammogram allows clinicians to personalize prevention over time. Clairity's approach offers a new framework for predictive health."

Purpose and Vision

Working alongside CEO Jeff Luber and Founder, Constance D. Lehman, MD, PhD, the Advisory Board will help Clairity shape product strategy, clinical validation, and commercialization pathways to ensure that risk-adapted screening remains provider-led and rooted in strong evidence through global adoption.

Jeff Luber, CEO, Clairity

"True innovation in medicine demands rigor, transparency, and accountability. Our Advisory Board helps ensure Clairity continues to lead with science and purpose—integrating AI responsibly to improve outcomes for women everywhere."

Constance D. Lehman, MD, PhD, Founder

"Delivering personalized risk from the screening mammograms women already undergo makes screening more effective and prevention more practical—bringing equity, access, and value to every woman's care."

Why It Matters

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women. Traditional risk tools often rely on age, family history, or breast density—factors that leave many women misclassified. Clairity's AI uses the mammogram itself to generate a calibrated, individualized five-year risk score.

Across large U.S. and European studies, Clairity's model has demonstrated strong accuracy and calibration across age, race, and breast density, helping providers identify high-risk women—including those under 50—earlier and more precisely.

Clairity is also extending its platform into cardiovascular health, leveraging the same imaging foundation to develop predictive insights for broader women's health and longevity.

About Clairity, Inc.

Clairity is an AI-powered precision health company transforming medical imaging into a predictive tool for early risk assessment. Its flagship product, Clairity Breast, is the first FDA-authorized platform to estimate a woman's five-year breast cancer risk directly from a routine mammogram. By shifting care from detection to prevention, Clairity empowers health systems, radiologists, and women to act earlier, save lives, and lower the overall cost of cancer care.

To learn more about indications for use, visit: https://clairity.com/clairity-breast/

For more information, visit www.clairity.com .

