Clairvoyance Adds Multiplayer AI, Letting Multiple People Work Inside One Live AI Session, Running on Your Own Machine

Clairvoyance 0.85 also adds seamless access to AI sessions across all of a user's machines, plus a new iPhone app

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Software today released Clairvoyance 0.85, introducing Multiplayer AI, live AI agent sessions that multiple people can join and work in together, in real time. The work itself stays on the host's computer, rather than in the cloud.

Clairvoyance is a local-first desktop application that gives users a staff of persistent AI agents. Because it runs on the user's own machine, those agents work directly with the user's local applications, files, and data, whether the intelligence behind them comes from cloud models such as Claude, Codex, Copilot, Cursor, and Grok, from local models running on the user's own hardware, or from Clairvoyance's built-in AI. Agents keep memory of the projects they support, communicate with one another, and deliver finished work including presentations, reports, dashboards, and interactive tools, all stored on the user's machine.

With Multiplayer AI, a second person can now step into that work. A user building a data dashboard with their AI staff may find the numbers they need are owned by another colleague. They invite the colleague into the live session, and the colleague talks to the same agents and supplies the data directly, while the session and everything in it stays on the host's machine. The same mechanism can also accelerate training, as working with AI agents is a genuine shift in how people work, and the fastest way to learn it is to sit inside a live session with an expert.

"Everyone understood Google Docs the first time they saw two cursors in one document," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Software. "Multiplayer AI is that moment for AI agents but the difference is where it happens. With Clairvoyance, multiple team members are working with an agent on one person's machine, rather than team members watching an agent work in a channel."

The same infrastructure now connects a user's own machines. Clairvoyance 0.85 lets users jump into any of their AI sessions from any of their computers, whether Windows, Mac, or Linux. Start a research task on a desktop before leaving the house, and the same staff, the same memory, and the same in-progress work are waiting on a laptop an hour later, with no reconfiguring and no re-explaining context.

A new iPhone app extends that reach to the phone as a user's AI staff runs on their actual computers, with their actual applications and files, the app can direct real work from anywhere. Users can kick off a build, check in code, have Photoshop batch-process a folder of images, then collect the finished output back at the desk. The phone directs the work; the user's own machines do it.

Clairvoyance 0.85 is available today as a free download at clairvoyanceai.com for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The full application is free, with Pro adding cloud sync, team features, and included AI tokens for $20 per month.

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About Stardock Software

Stardock Software has been building consumer and enterprise software for over 30-years with a track record of building Windows desktop utilities and PC games used by tens of millions of people. Clairvoyance, its local-first AI platform, began as an internal tool that Stardock's own teams used and refined daily for two years before bringing it to market.

SOURCE Stardock Software