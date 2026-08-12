Stardock Announces AltTabby, a Modern Window Switcher for Windows 11

AltTabby reimagines the Alt+Tab experience with customizable layouts, advanced window organization, app pinning, and powerful keyboard shortcuts.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock today announced AltTabby, a new Windows application that transforms the traditional Alt+Tab experience with modern designs, advanced customization, and productivity-focused features. Designed for Windows 11, AltTabby gives users complete control over how they switch between applications, making multitasking faster, more intuitive, and more personal.

Designed from the ground up to rethink task switching, AltTabby introduces customizable layouts, intelligent grouping options, application pinning, and powerful keyboard shortcuts that help users stay focused. While designed with power users in mind, AltTabby remains approachable and easy to use for anyone looking to improve their desktop workflow.

AltTabby offers more than five unique layout styles, whether you prefer a modern carousel, a clean grid, or a classic Windows-inspired design, nearly every aspect of the interface can be customized. For even faster access to frequently used applications, AltTabby lets users pin windows to custom keyboard shortcuts. Instead of cycling through recently used applications, a single hotkey instantly switches to the exact app you need, regardless of when it was last active.

Beyond layouts and shortcuts, AltTabby includes extensive customization options, including application search, adjustable icon sizes, configurable rows and columns, icon badges, grouping behavior, and numerous visual refinements. Whether you want a subtle enhancement or a completely redesigned Alt+Tab experience, AltTabby gives you the tools to make Windows work the way you do.

"Alt+Tab has remained largely unchanged for decades despite how dramatically the way we use our PCs has evolved," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "AltTabby gives users the ability to tailor one of Windows' most frequently used interfaces to match the way they actually work."

AltTabby is available today in beta for $7.99 (20% off the regular price of $9.99) and includes support for up to five devices. It is also included as part of Object Desktop, Stardock's award winning suite of desktop customization and productivity applications.

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds™, Groupy®, DeskScapes™, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Software