Stardock Releases DeskScapes 2026

Generate original backgrounds on your own hardware, restyle any image in seconds, and keep your wallpaper collection perfectly organized.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stardock released DeskScapes 2026, an application that makes it easy to personalize your desktop with animated pictures and video is adding the ability to generate desktop wallpapers on your device. No tokens or cloud needed, DeskScapes 2026 makes it easy to create, restyle, and upscale images with a few simple clicks.

Desktop wallpapers are the center of the desktop customization experience and with the new image generation technology built into DeskScapes 2026, you can create wallpapers on your device with the only limiting factor being your creativity. Because the process runs on your local hardware and not on a cloud service, there are no tokens or hidden costs, allowing you to fully tap into the power of your CPU and GPU to generate high resolution images.

And it's not just about generating new images but also repurposing existing wallpapers. AI Restyle, which takes any existing image and reimagines it in a new artistic style, makes it easy to apply filters and effects to wallpapers you have already downloaded. When paired with the new upscaling option that lets users bring lower-resolution images up to desktop-quality standards, DeskScapes 2026 is the complete solution for managing your wallpaper collection.

DeskScapes 2026 ships with a new Hybrid Dream editor for building animated backgrounds and the effects library has grown significantly as well.

"DeskScapes has always been the easiest way to keep your desktop wallpaper organized and customized with unique visual effects," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "DeskScapes 2026 takes that further by bringing AI-powered creation directly to your desktop, running entirely on your own hardware, so you can generate something new, restyle a favorite image, and have it all managed in one place."

DeskScapes 2026 is available on Windows 11 for $6.99 (MSRP $9.99) during the launch period and is supported on up to five devices. The application is also included in Stardock's Object Desktop suite.

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About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds®, Groupy®, DeskScapes®, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Software