Clairyon Launches to Improve Quality and Patient Care

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healcisio, Inc. has rebranded as Clairyon, signaling the company's transition into a phase of rapid growth and commercialization. This milestone is highlighted by the appointment of Brenda Schmidt as CEO and Dr. Michael McCurdy as Chief Medical Officer. Founder and interim CEO Aaron Boussina, PhD , will now serve as Chief Technology Officer, focusing on advancing the company's technology and product innovation. The rebranding and leadership evolution underscore Clairyon's commitment to empowering health systems with cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance quality and improve patient outcomes. Clairyon delivers clear insights through always-on, multimodal monitoring of every acute care patient, enabling automated abstraction, real-time quality reporting, and predictive analytics.

Clairyon (formerly Healcisio) has achieved significant milestones in advancing healthcare AI. Supported by over $1 million in STTR funding , Clairyon has pioneered solutions that enable clinicians, quality and safety teams, and command centers to capture, learn from, report, and act on patient data in real-time while reducing the burden of chart abstraction. The company was recently featured in NEJM AI for its impact on critical care quality automation, showing over 90% accuracy in AI-generated SEP-1 reports. Through these innovations, Clairyon is shaping the future of augmenting human labor and amplifying the ability for clinicians to provide high quality care.

In what is still one of the country's only peer reviewed, prospective implementation studies for sepsis AI, Clairyon previously demonstrated a remarkable reduction in sepsis mortality by 17% and an improvement in SEP-1 bundle compliance by nearly 10%. The technology has been deployed across 62 hospital care units, impacting over 150,000 lives. In the coming year Clairyon will expand this work through partnerships with additional health systems and the deployment of new generative AI tools to improve outcomes for critically ill patients across the continuum of care.

Shamim Nemati, Clairyon Co-founder and Board Director, highlighted: 'Our research has resulted in over 20 peer-reviewed articles demonstrating Clairyon's ability to merge world-class research with practical solutions. These brand and leadership changes reflect our evolution as a company and our commitment to empowering clinicians with cutting-edge tools. Brenda and Michael's leadership will position Clairyon to expand its impact, improving the cost and quality of care across health systems.'

Clairyon invites health systems, researchers, and partners to join its mission to improve quality and patient care. For more information, visit www.clairyon.com

Clairyon transforms healthcare delivery by providing real-time, multimodal clinical monitoring that allows health systems to identify safety events, quality gaps, and improvement opportunities for all patients. Clairyon's solutions enhance system-wide performance to simplify reporting, maximize reimbursement, and improve patient outcomes.

