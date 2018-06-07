Clamato partners with Omar Gonzalez to celebrate culture and authenticity this Summer with Fútbol fans

Clamato, a delicious mix of tomato juice and spices, is the "unsubstitutable" ingredient for the most authentic drink of fútbol fans everywhere: the Michelada. When paired with beer, Clamato creates the perfect flavor for The Authentic Clamato Michelada that will take your time with friends, family and fútbol to the next level all season long.

"Our unique recipe combines Clamato and spices that are the spark of every fútbol get-together," said Dave Falk, Vice President Marketing for Clamato. "While Clamato Micheladas are a staple in many fútbol fans' homes, some fans haven't experienced the authentic flavor combination."

Beer consumption rises 14% during the biggest fútbol tournament in the world, and the combination of free beer with purchase of Clamato1 means the adult fútbol fan can more easily enjoy a recipe they already love or try it for the first time. There is little that's more refreshing than the authentic Clamato Michelada, enjoyed with good company.

Beginning June 14th, head to your local grocery store and purchase a bottle of Clamato and a six-pack of beer. Once purchase is complete, log into the ibotta app and take a photo of your receipt to receive a reimbursement up to $7.50 from Clamato!

Please enjoy responsibly, 21+. Subject to full terms and conditions available on the ibotta app.

Group A: Residents of any U.S. State (other than Group B below) & U.S. Military Bases: Must buy 1-64oz, 2-32oz, 2-1 liter, 3-16oz or 3-12oz bottles of Clamato and make a beer purchase (6-pack or larger) for full $7.50. SD Residents: Not valid on beer package larger than 24-pack. Group B: AL, AR, CT, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, ME, MA, MN, MO, MS, NC, OH, PA, RI, TX, UT & WA Residents: NO BEER PURCHASE REQUIRED. Must buy 2-64oz, 3-32oz, 3-1 liter, 4-16oz or 4-12oz bottles of Clamato for full $7.25. All: 21 or older only. Expires 7/15/2018 or when 25,000 total rebates across Groups A and B redeemed, whichever first. Subject to full terms at ibotta.com. Void where prohibited. CLAMATO is a registered trademark of Mott's LLP. ©2018 MOTT'S LLP.

About Clamato

Clamato, a brand of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) Clamato® began refreshing us in California in the year 1969. Farmers chose our delicious mix of tomato juice and spices as the drink that made their long workdays under the sun more tolerable. Soon, its popularity spread all over the United States and Mexico. DPS is a leading producer of flavored beverages, marketing Clamato and 50-plus other brands across North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit Clamato.com or DrPepperSnapple.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, visit our website www.clamato.com

1 With purchase of 64 ounce bottle of Clamato.

