CLAMSHELL SPLIT FRAME MACHINE FEATURES MODULAR TOOLING

News provided byEsco Tool
Jun 23, 2026, 07:00 ET
HOLLISTON, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new line of modular tooling systems for the COHOG® split frame machine that feature a simple trip mechanism and allows for easy to change setups for parting and beveling.
The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine features a range of bevel modules that bolt directly onto a tool slide and use two-sided TiN coated blade inserts to maximize the number of preps per blade. Capable of parting and beveling simultaneously, tool slides are fixed in the carriage with a preset gib plate that eliminates side-to-side wobble for smooth chatter-free operation.
Easy to setup, the Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine squares itself to the pipe with clamps and is available in eight sizes for pipe ranging from 2" to 48" O.D. Bevel modules include a primary parting module, secondary parting, 37.5◦ bevel, 30◦ bevel, 10 x 37.5◦ bevel, 10 x 30◦ bevel and the simple trip mechanism features a marked pin location that matches all tool slides.
The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is priced from $14,995.00 up, depending upon size and is available for sale or rent.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: [email protected]
www.escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
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