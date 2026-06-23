CLAMSHELL SPLIT FRAME MACHINE FEATURES MODULAR TOOLING

HOLLISTON, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new line of modular tooling systems for the COHOG® split frame machine that feature a simple trip mechanism and allows for easy to change setups for parting and beveling.

The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is capable of parting and beveling simultaneously. Bevel modules include a primary parting module, secondary parting, 37.5◦ bevel, 30◦ bevel, 10 x 37.5◦ bevel, 10 x 30◦ bevel.

The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine features a range of bevel modules that bolt directly onto a tool slide and use two-sided TiN coated blade inserts to maximize the number of preps per blade. Capable of parting and beveling simultaneously, tool slides are fixed in the carriage with a preset gib plate that eliminates side-to-side wobble for smooth chatter-free operation.

Easy to setup, the Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine squares itself to the pipe with clamps and is available in eight sizes for pipe ranging from 2" to 48" O.D. Bevel modules include a primary parting module, secondary parting, 37.5◦ bevel, 30◦ bevel, 10 x 37.5◦ bevel, 10 x 30◦ bevel and the simple trip mechanism features a marked pin location that matches all tool slides.

The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is priced from $14,995.00 up, depending upon size and is available for sale or rent.

For more information contact:

ESCO Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811

e-mail: [email protected]

www.escotool.com

SOURCE Esco Tool