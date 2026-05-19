PIPE BEVELING MACHINE PRODUCES COMPOUND END PREPS ONSITE

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new pipe beveling machine for onsite oil and gas applications that produces precision end preps on all types of heavy-wall alloyed pipe to help assure high integrity welds.

Featuring chatter-free operation without requiring cutting oils, the Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler performs any degree of bevel on super duplex and heavily alloyed pipe from 4.5” I.D. to 24” O.D.

The Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler is a fully portable I.D. clamping welding end prep tool that performs any degree of bevel on super duplex and heavily alloyed pipe from 4.5" I.D. to 24" O.D. Fully portable and supplied with a patented Safety Spring Hanger for easy positioning and clamping, it has wide self-centering clamps that make six points of contact on the inner wall of the pipe for superior clamping.

Featuring chatter-free operation without requiring cutting oils, the Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler can incorporate four cutting blades in order to bevel, face, and bore or create 37.5° by 10° compound bevels. This heavy-wall compound beveling machine is available with pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic power and includes a sturdy storage stand.

The Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler is priced from $26,100 and is available for rent from $995 per week.

For more information contact:



Esco Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811

Email: [email protected]

www.escotool.com

SOURCE ESCO Tool