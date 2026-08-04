TUBE FIN REMOVAL TOOL SPEEDS PEELING FOR INSPECTION

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a portable spirally wound tube fin removal tool that is faster than conventional tools for peeling fins from boiler tubes in heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and coal-fired power plants.

Easy to operate with no torque reaction, the Fin MILLHOG® eliminates the need for chipping hammers and grinders. It can peel back 4" of fin from a boiler tube in under2 minutes and bevel simultaneously without cutting oils.

The Fin MILLHOG® mounts rigidly to the tube I.D. and can peel back 4" of fin from a boiler tube in under 2 minutes and bevel simultaneously without cutting oils. Eliminating chipping hammers and grinders, it features a patented cutter blade and rack and pinion feed that lets the operator disengage the feed and clear the separated fin quickly.

Easy to operate with no torque reaction, the Fin MILLHOG® has wrenches conveniently attached for maximum efficiency. Equipped with a 1.25 HP pneumatic motor, the range of the tool is 1.25" I.D. to 3" O.D. and models are available for both left and right hand spirally wound fin.

The Fin MILLHOG® Tube Fin Removal Tool sells for $6,995.00 and is available for rent from $350.00 per week.

For more information contact:

ESCO Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811

e-mail: [email protected]

www.escotool.com

SOURCE ESCO Tool