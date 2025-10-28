CLAMSHELL SPLIT FRAME MACHINE FEATURES PENDANT CONTROL FOR ADDED SAFETY

HOLLISTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new option for their COHOG® split frame machine that lets the operator stand back and control the cutting and beveling operation from a safe distance.

The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine has a robust stationary ring machined from 7075 aluminum alloy and supports a custom steel forged, heat-treated nickel-plated rotating ring and is easy to operate for severing and beveling tube and pipe. Featuring a new pendant attachment, an operator can control RPM and feed rate, plus start and stop the machine safely away from the cutting action to achieve square cuts and precise welding end preps.

Suitable for any Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine equipped with a pneumatic motor, the new pendant attachment is ideal for use where space is limited. This clamshell split frame machine can bevel and bore to 1.5" depths on a wide range of tube and pipe from 4" O.D. up. For thin materials, rounding clamps are available to help maintain pipe roundness and reduce vibration.

The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is priced from $15,995.00 up and the pendant attachment is $2,595.00. This tool is available for sale or rent.

For more information contact:

Esco Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811

e-mail: [email protected]

www.escotool.com

SOURCE Esco Tool