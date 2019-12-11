Clango Offers Identity Cloud Solution with Okta

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clango, an independent cybersecurity advisory firm and provider of identity and access management solutions, today announced a partnership with Okta, the leading provider of identity for the enterprise.

With the Okta Identity Cloud, Clango will deliver to its customers the ability to gain greater control over their identities while dramatically increasing their ability to stay efficient and flexible. This partnership will deliver cutting-edge solutions that increase both the security of the enterprise and the productivity of the workforce.

"Clango's partnership with Okta enables us to offer our customers even more comprehensive threat awareness and mitigation around vital business applications, infrastructure, and data," said Arun Kothanath, Chief Security Strategist at Clango. "We're excited to integrate Okta's industry-leading technology into our portfolio of solutions."

"Clango joins our growing services delivery partner ecosystem, actively investing in training and certifications with Okta and gaining delivery experiences for customer deployments," said Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Okta. "We look forward to working together with Clango to deliver strong customer success."

This adds to Clango's portfolio of industry-leading solutions, building on other recent partnerships with organizations such as Omada which have been recognized for innovation in their own right.

"Combined with our proven integration methodology, our partnerships with leading cybersecurity firms have provided customized cybersecurity service to our customers for 25 years," added Mr. Kothanath. "Our new partnerships extend this even further, increasing the value we provide to our customers."

For more information about Clango and its new joint solutions, click here .

About Clango

Recognized as a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) consultancy, Clango enables organizations to mitigate risks around critical business data, infrastructure, and assets. For the last 25 years, Clango has empowered Fortune 500 customers to realize strategic business value by providing them with advice that delivers a clear and comprehensive approach for optimizing their cybersecurity investments. For more information, visit www.clango.com.

