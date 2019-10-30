Clango Partners with Omada to Deliver Identity, Access Management Solutions to Customers

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clango, an independent cybersecurity advisory firm and provider of identity and access management solutions, today announced a partnership with Omada to deliver a range of on-premises and cloud-based identity solutions to customers.

Omada's Identity Suite, which manages identities and governs access to resources across on-premises and cloud-based IT-environments, is a complete, integrated identity and access management solution with comprehensive identity governance capabilities.

With Omada's Identity Suite, Clango will deliver to its customers a comprehensive solution that covers all identity and access-related scenarios from providing an overview of user entitlements to the ability to apply entitlement management policies to govern user entitlements.

"Our partnership with Omada has forged one of the most effective and sustainable solutions available on the market today," said Arun Kothanath, Chief Security Strategist at Clango. "Omada's Identity Suite allows us to deliver a powerful solution out-of-the-box, ensuring that organizations can enforce compliance standards and gain visibility across their entire enterprise faster and more comprehensively than ever before. We're excited to be partnering with Omada to bring this industry-leading solution to market."

The partnership is a continuation of Clango's decades-long commitment to delivering the most impactful identity and access management solutions available to customers. By leveraging Omada's Identity Suite, Clango can more efficiently deliver a powerful identity governance tool without sacrificing any advanced capabilities or functionality.

"The Clango-Omada partnership emphasizes Clango's continued commitment to invest in industry-leading Identity Governance and Administration solutions," said Duane Graham, CEO at Clango. "Our clients will benefit from Clango's proven expertise in delivering IGA projects with OIS and our longstanding relationship with Omada's product development and product support teams. Clango's Identity Centric delivery methodology is a perfect complement to Omada's IdentityPROCESS+ best practices framework and will allow us to deliver projects that improve regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and drive down implementation costs."

"The Clango security and identity team has exactly what we are looking for in a partner," said Veronika Westerlund, Global VP of Channels and Alliances. "Clango's team helps expand our North American presence of consulting professionals skilled and trained to solve our customer's complex security challenges. We know we have a strong partner in Clango that will work closely with us to deliver tangible benefits and smooth on time implementations."

"Being closely aligned with cutting-edge security technology partners has allowed us to provide organizations with efficient, effective, and sustainable cybersecurity programs for over 25 years," added Kothanath. "Our new partnership will allow us to continue to ensure our customers' environments are secure and compliant with both industry and federal regulations, while providing them unparalleled visibility across their enterprise."

For more information on Clango and its new joint solutions, click here .

About Omada

Omada is a market-leading provider of IT security solutions and services for identity management and access governance. Omada enables organizations to achieve sustainable compliance, reduce risk exposure, and maximize automation. Omada's solutions efficiently manage and control users' access rights to applications and data-reducing IT costs and resource intensive administration processes. Established in 2000, Omada has operations in North America and Europe, delivering solutions directly and via a network of skilled partners and systems integrators. Omada is recognized as a trusted advisor and has provided advanced identity management solutions for organizations with some of the largest and most complex IT infrastructures in the world.

About Clango

Recognized as a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) consultancy, we empower organizations to mitigate risks and maximize defenses around critical business data, infrastructure and assets. For the last 25 years, we've empowered Fortune 500 companies to achieve their business goals by providing them with customized IAM roadmaps and implementations that deliver a clear and comprehensive strategy for optimizing existing, and future cybersecurity investments. For more information, visit www.clango.com.

