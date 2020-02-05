Clango Partners with SailPoint to Offer Industry-Leading Identity Governance Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clango, an independent cybersecurity advisory firm and provider of identity and access management solutions, today announced a new partnership with SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management. The partnership will augment Clango's line of identity governance solutions.

This partnership enables Clango to resell and provide professional services for SailPoint's identity platform. By partnering with SailPoint, the leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions, Clango will provide customers with superior visibility into and control over user access to sensitive applications and data.

Clango's identity governance expertise, combined with SailPoint's innovative identity governance solutions, will address clients' complex cybersecurity requirements while improving corporate compliance and business productivity.

"Being closely aligned with industry-leading security technology partners has allowed Clango to provide organizations with efficient and effective identity-centric cybersecurity programs for more than 25 years," said Arun Kothanath, Chief Security Strategist at Clango. "Our partnership with SailPoint will allow us to continue to deliver identity governance programs that are scalable, automated, and secure."

"Our partnership with Clango underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive identity solutions that address the needs of today's modern business environment," said Harry Gould, VP of Worldwide Alliance and Channels at SailPoint. "With identity at the core of their security strategy, our customers can clearly see and understand who has access to what, who should have that access and how that access is being used—the three pillars of what identity brings to the table."

For more information about Clango and its new joint solutions, click here .

About Clango

Recognized as a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) consultancy, Clango enables organizations to mitigate risks around critical business data, infrastructure, and assets. For the last 25 years, we've empowered Fortune 500 customers to realize strategic business value by providing them with advice that delivers a clear and comprehensive approach for optimizing their cybersecurity investments. For more information, visit www.clango.com.

