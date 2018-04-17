Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Communications, a Baltimore-based, award-winning marketing and public relations firm, is pleased to announce CFG Community Bank as its newest client.

The firm will provide advertising, marketing and public relations services to the commercial bank headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with branches in Lutherville/Towson, Annapolis and Baltimore City. CFG Community Bank dates back to 1927, when La Corona Building and Loan Association, Inc., was formed to meet the financial needs of Highlandtown and East Baltimore residents. While the name of the bank has changed since 1927, they are still locally owned and operated.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CFG Community Bank," said Barb Clapp, president and CEO of Clapp Communications. "Their innovation, exemplary customer service and strong business and consumer products set them apart from their competition."

Serving banking solutions to the Mid-Atlantic business community and national healthcare market, CFG Community Bank provides commercial, personal, and online banking to its various clients. For more information on CFG Community Bank, please visit www.cfgcommunitybank.com.

About Clapp Communications

Clapp Communications is a full-service marketing agency, whose expertise spans public relations, media planning and buying, brand development, social and digital media, event planning, marketing strategy and product launch, as well as creative development. Clapp Communications is customer service driven and creates individual programs to meet clients' needs. Clients consist of local, regional and large national brands in sectors including education, healthcare, government, associations, non-profit, corporate, hospitality and economic development. For more information, please visit www.clappcommunications.com

