Clapp Communications Adds The SEED School of Maryland to Its Expanding Client List

BALTIMORE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Communications, an award-winning advertising, direct marketing, marketing, and public relations firm, is pleased to announce The SEED School of Maryland (SEED Maryland) as its newest client.

Clapp Communications will provide public relations and marketing services to support the school's distinctive college prep curriculum. SEED Maryland is Maryland's first and only public, college-preparatory boarding school, offering an extraordinary learning and living experience in preparation for college and beyond. SEED Maryland serves at-risk students who could most benefit from a 24-hour learning environment.

"The SEED School provides an important resource for families and students in our community," said Michael DeMos, president and CEO of Clapp Communications. "With their dedicated staff, amazing volunteers, and motivated board of directors, the school is providing opportunities and resources to help graduates become better scholars and people. We're very excited to be working with them."

SEED Maryland opened in 2008 in Southwest Baltimore and graduated its first class in 2015. It currently serves 400 students in grades 6 through 12. For more information, go to https://www.seedschoolmd.org/

Founded in 2001, Clapp Communications is an award winning, full-service communications agency, whose expertise spans direct marketing, marketing analysis, public relations, media planning and buying, brand development, social and digital media, event planning, marketing strategy and product launch, as well as creative development. Clapp Communications is customer service driven and creates individual campaigns to meet clients' needs. Clients consist of local, regional, national, and international brands in sectors including education, healthcare, government, associations, non-profit, corporate, hospitality and economic development. For more information, please visit www.clappcommunications.com.

