Clapper Celebrates Pride Month with Vibrant "Pride Hotel" Campaign

DALLAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clapper , the Dallas-based social media platform designed for millennials and Gen X, has announced the launch of its "Pride Hotel '' campaign. This month-long celebration aims to elevate and explore LGBTQ+ culture through a series of engaging activities and themed livestreams hosted by Clapper's vibrant community of partnered creators.

"Pride Month is a time to celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community, and with 'Pride Hotel,' we aim to create a space where voices can be heard and celebrated openly," said Edison Chen, founder of Clapper. "We're excited to see our creators and users come together to share, learn, and connect in a meaningful way."

Campaign Details:

Weekly Livestreams: Each week, Clapper's partnered creators will host live streams from one of three dynamic "Pride Rooms" — each representing a key aspect of Pride culture: history, dance, and makeup/fashion. Creators will go live once a week to delve into these themes, offering viewers a rich mix of educational and celebratory content.

Weekly Schedule:

Week 1: "Drag Brunch" – Dive into the world of drag and queer fashion with our creators.

– Dive into the world of drag and queer fashion with our creators. Week 2: "The Vogue Room" – Experience the artistry of queer dance and expression.

– Experience the artistry of queer dance and expression. Week 3: "Encore" – Explore significant moments and icons in queer history and pop culture.

Weekly Challenges: To further engage the community, Clapper introduces weekly video challenges, encouraging creators to showcase their unique interpretations of Pride:

June 10 : Showcase your favorite drag look with #PrideHotel.

Showcase your favorite drag look with #PrideHotel. June 17 : Share your vogue dance moves using #PrideHotel.

Share your vogue dance moves using #PrideHotel. June 24 : Post about your favorite queer icon and explain your admiration.

Interactive Features:

Group Chat: Join the "Pride Hotel Group Chat" on @ClapperCreator to discuss all things Pride and connect directly with partnered creators.

Join the "Pride Hotel Group Chat" on @ClapperCreator to discuss all things Pride and connect directly with partnered creators. Profile Tags: Users can update their profile tags to include "LGBTQ+Ally" and earn an exclusive Pride Badge.

Users can update their profile tags to include "LGBTQ+Ally" and earn an exclusive Pride Badge. Season for Giving: Support your favorite queer creators by sending exclusive gifts during their livestreams.

Event Details:

Dates: Livestreams every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday throughout June.

Livestreams every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday throughout June. Time: 5 p.m. CST

5 p.m. CST Location: Clapper app under each creator's profile.

Join us at Clapper's "Pride Hotel'' to celebrate, learn, and connect. Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or as an ally, there's room for everyone to explore and celebrate the rich diversity of the queer community. Check-in and show your pride!

Charitable Aspect:

Clapper will match 100% of the revenue generated from the sale of Pride-exclusive gifts throughout the campaign. All matched funds will support LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

To learn more about the "Pride Hotel" campaign or Clapper, please visit www.clapperapp.com .

About Clapper:

Clapper is a leading social media platform that fosters authentic expression and community engagement. Based in Dallas, Clapper offers users an interactive environment to share and react to content through a unique video and audio format. The app emphasizes transparency and user connectivity, making it a preferred choice for real-time interactions and discussions. For more information, visit www.clapperapp.com.

SOURCE Clapper