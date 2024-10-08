Clapself Appoints New CEO to Drive its AI Talent Platform Growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapself, a leading innovator in AI-driven talent solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Joe Mikhail as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mikhail, a visionary leader skilled in successfully building and scaling tech startups, joins the company at a critical stage of growth. His leadership is expected to drive the company's mission to enhance professional connections through human-centric technology.

Clapself's platform bridges the gap between traditional hiring methods and the evolving needs of professionals and businesses. Its advanced AI analyzes both hard and soft skills, cultural fit, and potential for growth, providing a comprehensive understanding of each candidate through its proprietary Vibe Score. The result is a more dynamic, nuanced, and accurate representation of the individual—transforming how talent is evaluated for roles.

In announcing the new hire, Ramna Sharma, Founder and CPO said: "We are thrilled to welcome Joe Mikhail to our team. His proven track record in leading high-growth technology companies and his passion for transforming the future of work make him the perfect leader for Clapself. We believe his vision and experience will accelerate our progress as we continue to revolutionize the future of work."

Mikhail brings deep expertise in scaling AI-driven platforms and a commitment to reshaping industries through technological innovation. Prior to joining Clapself, he founded and led several technology startups into emerging markets with great success. Most recently, he served as Founder & CEO at YouVue, where he launched a revolutionary immersive media platform using AI to deliver lifelike digital experiences and transform human-machine interactions across a broad range of industries.

"I am honored to join Clapself and lead its efforts to humanize the talent market," said Mikhail. "This platform has the potential to not only speed up hiring but also ensure that companies find talent who align deeply with their culture and goals. This technology taps into what makes us human in a powerful way. We are not just finding candidates—we are empowering people and enhancing professional connections."

As Clapself continues to expand its presence in the talent acquisition industry, Mikhail will focus on scaling the platform, forging strategic partnerships, and continuing to innovate in the AI and HR space.

About Clapself

Clapself is an AI-powered talent platform that redefines professional profiles, humanizing interactions and accelerating the hiring process. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, the platform offers businesses more personalized and efficient hiring experiences. For more, contact [email protected].

