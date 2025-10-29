CLARA Launches Clinical-Grade Red Light Therapy Under $99

Dermatologist-backed skincare brand debuts at Walmart ahead of the holidays

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLARA , the dermatologist-backed red light therapy brand, is redefining at-home skincare with professional-grade technology at a fraction of the luxury price. Designed to democratize access to red light therapy, CLARA delivers the same results found in dermatology offices and high-end devices, without the inflated cost. The collection is available online at Walmart.com , and in select stores nationwide.

Until now, red light therapy has largely been confined to dermatologist offices, spas, and luxury devices priced well over $400. CLARA bridges that gap, offering clinically-approved results through beautifully designed devices under $100. Every product is crafted to meet the same quality standards as high-end brands, using safe, effective FDA cleared wavelengths that rejuvenate skin, stimulate collagen, and restore radiance over time.

Endorsed by Dr. Geeta Yadav, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of FACET Dermatology, CLARA's technology combines medical expertise with design simplicity, empowering consumers to take control of their skincare at home, safely and effectively.

"My patients want an effective way to address fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture without harsh side effects. Clara Red-light therapy is one of the best at-home solutions I recommend because it safely stimulates collagen and helps skin look healthier and more radiant over time," said Dr. Geeta Yadav, Founder, FACET Dermatology.

CLARA's hero product, the Red Light Face Mask ($99), uses targeted wavelengths of red light to stimulate collagen, reduce inflammation, and improve overall tone and texture. The entire collection totals under $300, less than the cost of a single high-end red light mask.

The CLARA collection includes:

Red Light Face Mask – $99: The ultimate at-home treatment for boosting radiance and smoothing fine lines with dermatologist-approved red light technology.

The ultimate at-home treatment for boosting radiance and smoothing fine lines with dermatologist-approved red light technology. Neck & Face Wand – $39: A portable wand that targets smaller areas with precision, ideal for travel-friendly use.

A portable wand that targets smaller areas with precision, ideal for travel-friendly use. Neck Mask – $89: Specifically contoured for the neck and décolletage to help firm and even skin tone where signs of aging first appear.

Specifically contoured for the neck and décolletage to help firm and even skin tone where signs of aging first appear. Eye Mask – $79: Designed for the delicate eye area to reduce puffiness, soften fine lines, and revive tired skin.

CLARA's mission is rooted in making high-quality, dermatologist-backed technology available to everyone. Crafted in the same facilities as luxury skincare devices, each product is built to perform, without sacrificing safety, comfort, or style. With intuitive design, and thoughtful pricing, CLARA bridges the gap between medical-grade efficacy and real-world accessibility.

About CLARA

CLARA is a dermatologist-backed skincare technology brand on a mission to make professional red light therapy accessible to everyone. Founded on the belief that great skin shouldn't come at a luxury price, CLARA combines clinical research, modern design, and proven LED innovation to deliver visible, lasting results from home. Crafted in the same facilities as premium skincare devices but priced for accessibility, CLARA is redefining what high-quality beauty technology can be. Discover more at iCLARA.com .

