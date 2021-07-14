Clarabridge and Five9 Partner to Provide Industry-leading Conversation Intelligence for the Contact Center

RESTON, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading provider of AI-powered text and speech analytics Clarabridge, Inc has joined Five9's ISV Partner Program, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center.

Clarabridge's innovative conversational AI with natural language understanding is specifically tuned for the diversity of customer experience conversations across industries to uncover actionable insights that improve customer loyalty, reduce operational costs, and drive contact center efficiency. The partnership with Five9 enables an integrated offering that can capture the richness of customer feedback with the convenience of a cloud contact center solution that lets you know exactly how your customer experience program is performing.

As data volumes explode and customers seek more empathetic customer service experiences, businesses need an analytics platform that gives them a clear view of their customers and internal operations. Clarabridge's CX Analytics seamlessly loads and enriches contact center interactions recorded with Five9, including calls, chats, digital support threads, and all other customer feedback data. As a leader in cloud contact center solutions, Five9 enables businesses to provide customers and agents with the contact center experiences they want. Clarabridge provides in-depth analytics on Five9's call data that demonstrates precisely where and why issues arise in the customer journey. Clarabridge and Five9 let contact centers quickly and easily discover agent coaching and process improvement opportunities so that businesses can realize better, smarter, faster business value.

"Clarabridge and Five9 have an edge in the market that will greatly benefit our joint customers," said Sid Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer and founder of Clarabridge, Inc. "AI-driven conversational analytics on omnichannel cloud contact center data enables organizations to optimize contact center productivity, mature their customer experience strategy, and transform customer journeys, driving operational efficiency and greater customer loyalty."

"Five9's partnership with Clarabridge gives our joint clients the ability to connect contact center management and analytics," said Walt Rosi, Vice President, Business Development, Five9, "We are excited to have Clarabridge in out ISV Partner Program."

For more information about Clarabridge CX Analytics, visit Clarabridge's Contact Center Solution page and Five9's App Marketplace.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge, an award-winning Customer Experience Management (CEM) solution, helps the world's leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction to grow sales, ensure compliance, and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

