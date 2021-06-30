Clarabridge Debuts Clara™ the World's First Intelligent Search Assistant for Instant CX Insights

Designed with ease of use in mind, Clara™ can be leveraged by anyone in the organization without the need for strong data or text analytics skills so that teams can focus on making more data-driven decisions fast. Clara can be accessed by all Clarabridge customers via Clarabridge Studio, its powerful CX data analytics environment.

"We have completely redesigned our search capabilities from the ground-up to accelerate productivity. Clara answers questions with visual graphs showing the latest scores, trends, performance metrics, and more," said Fabrice Martin, Clarabridge Chief Product Officer. "These results serve as a springboard for further data exploration and analysis. We're excited to see how Clara will help our customers, as we continue to make her smarter with enhanced AI capabilities and more."

Clara™ is just one of the many new features included in the Clarabridge Summer 2021 Product Release. This upcoming release further exemplifies Clarabridge's mission to help global brands take a data-driven, human-centric approach to elevate the customer experience. Other highlights include new conversation intelligence capabilities, such as the ability to automatically evaluate the reasons behind cancellations, transfers, and holds during a customer call or chat. Understanding the "why" enables organizations to put in place effective optimization strategies that often lead to significant revenue impact or operational savings.

In addition, Clarabridge has added new pre-built connectors to integrate easily within the organization's existing technology stack and help teams act on CX insights through automation. Clarabridge customers can now bring in data from Zendesk chats and non-conversational tickets, as well as calls and other data from Five9 and AWS S3. New outbound connectors for Qualtrics and Amazon S3 trigger workflows, alerts, and automated processes across systems to close the loop on CX issues.

Customers can expect to leverage these new features and more with general availability in August 2021. Read more about Clarabridge's latest innovations for CX and Digital Customer Service here.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge, an award-winning Customer Experience Management (CEM) solution, helps the world's leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction to grow sales, ensure compliance, and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

