Clarabridge Launches Groundbreaking AI-Augmented Quality Management Solution

The rapid shift to remote work and new online service models over the past year fundamentally changed the way customers interact with companies. Contact centers and consumers had to adapt and evolve quickly. At the heart of this transformation are QM and service teams, which are pressured to deliver a consistently high quality of service across all channels.

But this is not easy to do. IDG research reports that only 15% of CIOs say their companies do "very well" in maintaining a consistent user experience across all communication channels. That is because most QM processes in contact centers still rely on expensive call sampling, manual inputs and do not score the variables that really matter in a consistent, transparent and unbiased way. Coaching is often subjective and sporadic, leaving agents feeling disenfranchised. Contact centers need a better solution to cope with the rapid acceleration of digital transformation.

To meet the increasing expectations of customers, develop and retain agents, and improve QM operational efficiency, Clarabridge launched its AI-augmented QM. The solution is people-focused and outcome-oriented, with agent evaluation based on known drivers of desired business results derived through Clarabridge's Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Underpinning the success of these outcomes is Clarabridge's patent-pending Intelligent Scoring feature, which incorporates AI-derived drivers into scoring criteria and automates the scoring process across all feedback channels.

As interactions are scored, integrated workflows escalate, alert and notify relevant teams to violations or risky interactions, while also capturing and reporting on remediation efforts. Coaching moments are automatically curated in customized team-based inbox views for agents and managers to review and comment on score results. Agents can view their scores, filter and browse calls and interactions that are augmented with evaluation metrics and flag evaluations they refute.

"Agents enjoy seeing the dashboards and visuals of their overall behaviors instead of just the few random calls that the quality assurance team previously scored manually every month," said Joe Borkowicz, chief experience officer at S3 Credit Union Services. "Being able to see the breakdown of the types of calls each agent handles, and their scores for the different topics, is great and offers focused coaching opportunities."

An AI-augmented QM solution specifically designed for the contact center and seamlessly integrated with the industry's leading speech and text analytics platform helps save agents and managers time so they can focus on higher-value interactions. Eight Fortune 100 companies already use Clarabridge's QM solution to explore insights, uncover potential call deflection and self-service opportunities, automate quality assurance, enable efficient agent coaching processes, measure drivers of customer satisfaction and improve customer experience across all channels leading to higher loyalty, frictionless customer journeys and reduced churn. As a result, the companies are increasing QM efficiency by 30%, on average.

"We wanted to roll the solution out as fast as we could given the help it's provided us in training seasonal hires," said Susan Campbell, director of customer experience at Vera Bradley. "For us, this process was a great solution to our gaps in quality scoring, like scalability, training opportunities and departmental engagement."

At the same time, QM and service teams can use this modernized solution to get the answers they need faster to improve sales effectiveness and conversion, and identify and flag compliance risks to prevent expensive fines at scale.

"Clarabridge's AI-augmented Quality Management solution transforms contact centers by modernizing antiquated manual processes and putting employees and customers first," said Mark Bishof , CEO of Clarabridge. "By ensuring that prescribed behaviors are oriented to desired outcomes, coaching is conducted empathetically and organizations are constantly improving through data-driven insights, contact center leaders can transform a cost center into a value center."

Clarabridge's QM solution is available now for customers. For more information, visit www.clarabridge.com .

