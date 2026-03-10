Clarapath Launches Its Latest SectionStar™ Platform for Clinical Histology Workflows

SectionStar is an FDA-registered system designed to enhance consistency, efficiency and quality control in modern histology laboratories

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarapath, a leader in automated tissue sectioning solutions for anatomic pathology, recently announced the latest release of SectionStar™, the next-generation version of its robotic microtomy platform. SectionStar is FDA-registered and listed for clinical use and is now being deployed in laboratory environments to support increasing case volumes and staffing pressures while helping standardize one of the most technically demanding steps in histology.

Latest SectionStar model

Building on the success of the original SectionStar system, this new release was developed in close collaboration with histotechnologists and pathology laboratories to address the complexities of tissue sectioning. The updated platform introduces enhancements across hardware, software, and user experience which are designed to help laboratories improve efficiency, consistency, and turnaround times.

"This version of the SectionStar platform represents a major step forward for Clarapath and for the clinical laboratories we serve," said Eric Feinstein, President and CEO of Clarapath. "By continuing to listen to the challenges our customers face, we are able to innovate in ways that meet the operational and regulatory demands of clinical histology while delivering meaningful improvements in reliability and ease of use."

Key Enhancements to SectionStar Include:

Improved sectioning consistency and reliability to support clinical and research applications





to support clinical and research applications Enhanced software and user interface updates designed to streamline daily operation and training





designed to streamline daily operation and training Greater system robustness and serviceability , supporting higher-throughput laboratory environments





, supporting higher-throughput laboratory environments Expanded workflow options to better align with existing clinical histology processes for workflow optimization

"Automation in histology isn't about replacing expertise - it's about supporting it," added Matthew Claster, Chief Business Officer at Clarapath. "With the innovative products we are developing at Clarapath, laboratories can deploy rigorously tested automation platforms that help deliver consistent, repeatable sections while allowing skilled histotechnologists to focus on higher-value work."

SectionStar is currently available to qualifying customers, with installations underway at select sites across the country. Clarapath will showcase its latest products at the USCAP 115th Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas this March.

About Clarapath

Clarapath is a medical robotics company based in Westchester County, NY. Their mission is to transform and modernize laboratory workflows with the goal of improving patient care, decreasing costs, and enhancing the quality and consistency of laboratory processes. SectionStar™ by Clarapath is a ground-breaking electro-mechanical system designed to elevate and automate histology workflows and provide pathologists with the tissue samples they need to make the most accurate diagnoses. Through the use of innovative technology, data, and precision analytics, Clarapath is paving the way for a new era of laboratory medicine. Learn more at Clarapath.com

