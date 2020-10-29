CLARE | MATRIX Annual Celebration Honors 50th Anniversary of Saving Lives Through Recovery, Feat. Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual CLARE | MATRIX Tribute Celebration is going virtual this year for the first time, allowing people from across the country to tune in to a moving tribute to this storied organization which has helped those seeking treatment for five decades. The event is headlined by celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand, and guests will have the opportunity to buy a one-on-one Zoom call with each of them, as part of the silent auction for the event. Hosted by comedians Alonzo Bodden and Billy Gardell, proceeds from the event support this non-profit with 17 locations in California to provide substance use and mental health treatment. Actors Craig T. Nelson, Danny Trejo and Josh Brolin will also be featured.

CLARE | MATRIX 50th Anniversary Event Trailer L-R: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand

Every year, this star-studded event brings greater understanding to compassionate treatment for those who bravely seek help, as well as continue their journey after treatment. Approximately 85% of the people the organization serves identify as homeless. Through recovery and treatment, they regain independence in their lives. Amidst the pandemic, economic shutdown and shelter-in-place orders, the population of homeless individuals has increased in Los Angeles County by 13% as compared to 2019; 41% of which have reported serious substance use and behavioral health disorders.

As many as 10,000 citizens are served annually by the program through its Education, Prevention, Research and Treatment Programs, with an additional 20,000 served by the Program's Call Center.

The first-ever online event will feature moving stories from the staff, alumni and participants in CLARE | MATRIX's programs, as well as the celebrity tributes. The films were created for CLARE | MATRIX by director / journalist Andy Capper with the support of Malibu Films.

"The need for our work is increasing now more than ever and we will continue to work hard to meet the demand," states CLARE | MATRIX CEO, Dr. Lisa Steele. "We are prepared to continue to provide services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – a time where many more people are seeking help for substance use and behavioral health disorders worsened by isolation, soaring unemployment and economic instability. In the past two years, we have doubled our budget, increased the number of employees and expanded our service capacity to help those that need us most."

"We know overdose deaths have increased during the coronavirus shutdown by as much as 35 percent," says Jamie Lee Curtis. "Alcohol sales have doubled during this time. CLARE | MATRIX's services will be more in demand than ever".

Additional funds will be raised to support their work with a limited Silent Auction online. The public can bid on two unique opportunities: a 10 minute private Zoom call with Russell Brand, or with Jamie Lee Curtis, a limited edition Beatles package, and other items. Viewers can give as little as $50 to receive a link to the event. Click HERE to learn more and to attend the 50th Anniversary event. Certain content will only be available at the live streaming event.

About CLARE | MATRIX

CLARE | MATRIX changes the lives of individuals and families and strengthens communities affected by alcohol, substance use, and behavioral health issues by providing proven and effective treatment, education, research, and training. For more information, visit https://www.clarematrix.org/



