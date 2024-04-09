Clare Medical and Ennoble Care's New Jersey Housecall Practices Agree to Merge to Form One of The Largest In-Home Medical Practices in New Jersey

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clare Medical ("Clare") and Ennoble Care's ("Ennoble") New Jersey Housecall Practices have agreed to join forces to form one of the largest mobile medical practices servicing New Jersey seniors. Combining the two practices will result in the ability to offer patients enhanced access to quality in-home medical care and broaden the services offered to them.

The partnership between Clare and Ennoble emphasizes a joint commitment to continue to deliver quality care, driven by shared cultures and values. The collective clinical and management experience and resources of Clare and Ennoble operating as one entity provides a highly effective platform from which to continue the pursuit of clinical excellence, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the overall healthcare experience for patients.

"We are excited to join forces with Ennoble to form what we believe will be the leading in-home primary care provider in New Jersey," said Ron Lipstein, CEO of Clare Medical. "Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to meet the evolving needs of our patients and ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care."

Kush Das, CEO of Ennoble Care, added, "This merger is a major step forward in our mission to providing comprehensive care and coverage in New Jersey. By coming together with Clare Medical, we are poised to make a significant impact on home-based primary-care in the state, making it more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered than ever before."

The merged entity is committed to a smooth transition process for patients and employees, ensuring that the high standards of care, service, and excellence that both organizations are known for continue uninterrupted. Ron Lipstein, CEO of Clare, and Deborah Scott, Director of Operations of Clare, will continue on to lead the regional operations of the merged practice.

About Clare Medical: Clare Medical (www.getclare.com) is a leading home-based primary care provider in New Jersey, offering comprehensive high quality, high touch proactive care to seniors and other home bound patients throughout New Jersey.

About Ennoble Care: Ennoble Care specializes in the full continuum of home-based primary, palliative, hospice, and value-based care, supported by a proprietary Electronic Health Records (EHR) software and its Accountable Care Organization. Ennoble Care currently operates in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and Georgia.

