Claremont Extension of Metro A Line to Generate $1.1 Billion in Economic Output and Thousands of High-Paying Jobs During Construction, Study Reveals

Economic report by Kleinhenz Economics details significant return on investment for Los Angeles County during construction and future operations of Metro A Line to Claremont

MONROVIA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) released a comprehensive report prepared by Kleinhenz Economics, a leading economic research firm, detailing the significant economic benefits that will result from the upcoming construction and operations of the 2.3-mile Claremont extension of the Metro A Line. The report, "Economic Impact of the Claremont Extension of the Metro A Line on the Los Angeles County Economy," quantifies the economic impact within Los Angeles County from the initial capital investment to build the light rail extension, including jobs created, economic output, labor income and tax revenues at the county, state and federal levels; as well as the ongoing economic benefits to the county once passenger service begins.

As highlighted in the report, during the seven-year design and construction phase alone (2026 to 2032), the project will generate more than $1.13 billion in economic output, support more than 4,700 jobs and produce more than $481 million in labor income. Workers will see an average annual income of $101,000. Furthermore, construction activity is estimated to generate more than $154 million in tax revenues, including more than $20 million in revenues for Los Angeles County. In short, for every $1 million spent during the next seven years of final design and construction, the project will generate $1.6 million in total economic output for the region.

"This project is more than just a rail line; it is an economic catalyst for Los Angeles County," stated Foothill Gold Line Board Chair and Claremont Vice Mayor Ed Reece. "Connecting Claremont to the Metro A Line represents a transformational investment that will create thousands of high-paying jobs, generate substantial tax revenues and provide lasting economic benefits for generations to come."

Once passenger service begins, the ongoing operations will continue to generate return on investment for the county. The report found that for every $1 million spent operating the extension, the project will generate $7.6 million in total economic output for Los Angeles County, driven by effects across the supply chain and from household spending.

Under an 8-minute headway scenario during the first three years of operations (2032 to 2034) alone, the project is estimated to generate nearly $460 million in economic output, support nearly 1,200 annual jobs and produce more than $490 million in labor income. The average annual wage for supported jobs is estimated at $137,000, which, like the average annual wage during construction, is significantly higher than the county's median earnings. More than $123 million in total tax revenues will be generated in the first three years of operations, with Los Angeles County receiving approximately $22 million of that total. A 5-minute headway scenario studied in the report saw an even greater return on investment across the same measurements.

"The study confirms what we have always seen throughout the various extensions of the Metro A Line from Los Angeles through the San Gabriel Valley – that the return on investment from the project is significant," added Foothill Gold Line CEO Habib F. Balian. "The long-term economic effect of the Claremont Extension will go far beyond what is included in this report; it will change where families decide to set down roots, where businesses locate and invest and how and where jobs are created."

The report by Kleinhenz Economics concludes by noting that the actual economic benefits of the Claremont Extension are likely even greater than quantified, as the study does not capture Metro A Line riders spending around the stations, the project serving as a catalyst for transit-oriented development near the rail line, the economic activity generated by residents and businesses at these new developments, and the environmental and public health benefits from reduced traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.

The economic impact report can be viewed online at http://www.foothillgoldline.org/news/media-resources/.

About the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority – The Construction Authority is an independent transportation planning and construction agency created in 1998 by the California State Legislature to plan, design and build the Metro A Line system from Union Station to Claremont (later extended to Montclair). Over the last 26 years, the agency has successfully completed more than 34 miles of light rail and 23 stations over three construction segments – Union Station to Pasadena in 2003, Pasadena to Azusa in 2015, and Glendora to Pomona in 2025 – all on time and on budget. The final 3.3-mile, two-station project segment from Pomona to Montclair, which will include stations in the cities of Claremont and Montclair, will be built in separate projects.

About Kleinhenz Economics – Kleinhenz Economics specializes in economic issues of cities and regions. With over 30 years of experience, the firm consults to the public sector and private sector in economic and workforce development, forecasting, economic impact analysis, public policy analysis, and public speaking.

