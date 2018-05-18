Claremont Hotels Offer "Room and Bard" Special for Midsummer Shakespeare Festival Visitors

CLAREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels in Claremont, California are partnering with the town's annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival to offer a "Room and Bard" package that includes festival tickets and gourmet treats to enjoy during the performance under the stars.

A guest room at Hotel Casa 425, a boutique hotel in Claremont, which is one of five properties offering a special package during the annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival in Claremont, California, July 12-22, 2018.

The fifth annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions runs July 12-22, Thursday to Sunday evenings at the Sontag Greek Theatre at Pomona College. This year's shows, performed in repertory, are Romeo and Juliet, performed in English and American Sign Language (July 13-15-19-21), and As You Like It (July 12-14-20-22).

The Discover Claremont "Room and Bard" package includes a comfortable guest room; two tickets to one performance; a selection of gourmet treats and a split of wine, packed in an insulated tote; and padded seats to borrow for the evening. Reservations must be made by phoning the participating properties directly and requesting the "Room and Bard" package. The package is subject to availability at the following Claremont hotels:

DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont (909-626-2411)

(909-626-2411) Hotel Casa 425 (909-624-2272)

Claremont Lodge (909-626-5654)

(909-626-5654) Knights Inn Claremont (909-626-2431)

Motel 6 Claremont (909-621-4831)

Guests at DoubleTree will enjoy a picnic specially prepared by the hotel's chef. Packing House Wines will provide wine and picnic options for guests of Hotel Casa 425, Claremont Lodge, Knights Inn and Motel 6.

Claremont, located just 30 miles east of Los Angeles, is one of America's top college towns. Visitor attractions include Grammy-winner Ben Harper's Folk Music Center and Museum; the 86-acre Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden; restaurants and boutiques in the walkable Claremont Village; museums and public art at the Claremont Colleges; Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater; Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology; and the refurbished Claremont Packing House food and entertainment center. Specials and visitor information can be found at DiscoverClaremont.com.

For tickets and additional information about the Midsummer Shakespeare Festival, visit https://www.opheliasjump.org/

