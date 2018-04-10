Claremont Lincoln University enrolls largest class in University history in honor of founder David Lincoln's legacy

CLAREMONT, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9th, 2018, Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) began its first academic term since the March 16th passing of the university's founder, Mr. David C. Lincoln, and welcomed the largest incoming class in University history. In mourning and in loss, the Claremont Lincoln University community rallied together in the weeks since Mr. Lincoln's passing to champion his legacy by communicating the benefits of a socially conscious education to today's leaders.

Dr. Eileen Aranda, President and David C. Lincoln, Founder of Claremont Lincoln University

"Before his passing, David Lincoln had personally stated his firm belief that, in 2018, the University message was going to resonate in the way that he had always envisioned when founded in 2011," said CLU Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Mr. Joseph Sallustio. "We wanted to make his longstanding vision a reality, starting with this April 2018 academic term."

Mr. Lincoln founded Claremont Lincoln University in 2011 with the vision of a university that reflects the power and potential of the Golden Rule, treating others as you would like to be treated. He believed the outcome of this approach to education will be the ability to better address global problems where key skills in mindfulness, dialogue, collaboration, and change are needed to reach solutions and repair the world.

"The start of a new academic term without David Lincoln feels bittersweet. But the entire University knows that there is no better way to honor him than by bringing his vision to as many students as possible," said CLU President Dr. Eileen Aranda. "The success of the April academic term is truly just the beginning in our endeavor to continue advancing Mr. Lincoln's legacy."

For more information on Claremont Lincoln University, please visit www.claremontlincoln.edu.

ABOUT CLAREMONT LINCOLN UNIVERSITY

Founded in 2011, Claremont Lincoln University is a regionally accredited, non-profit, online graduate university whose master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Social Impact, and Interfaith Action give students a socially conscious education. At the heart of their master's programs is the Claremont Core®, a 21st century skillset of mindfulness, dialogue, collaboration, and change designed to give students the competitive edge they need to stay relevant in today's workforce. Full-time students can complete their master's program in as little as 15 months and the total program cost for any CLU master's degree is $15,000.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claremont-lincoln-university-enrolls-largest-class-in-university-history-in-honor-of-founder-david-lincolns-legacy-300627009.html

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University

Related Links

https://www.claremontlincoln.edu

