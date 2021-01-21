Claremont Lincoln University Launches Inaugural Advisory Council for MPA Program

CLAREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), a non-profit online university offering master's degrees through a Socially Conscious Education®, is delivering on its mission to build a diverse, inclusive and equitable society with the formation of the Inaugural Advisory Council for its Master in Public Administration (MPA) program.

CLU's MPA Inaugural Advisory Council is made up of some of the most venerated change-makers in California who will provide relevant, powerful and real-world insights into the public administration field. These council members will shape the next generation of leaders, placing an emphasis on the honor of service as a public servant. They will extend their expertise and guidance to the CLU MPA program, with a goal of empowering public administrators to become the trailblazers needed in today's world.

These leaders are committed to putting service back in public service. Chaired by the City of Claremont Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member Jed Leano, the MPA Inaugural Advisory Council is composed of more than 15 California state, city, school district and non-profit leaders.

California State Treasurer - Fiona Ma

California State Senator - Scott Wiener

City of Pomona Mayor - Tim Sandoval

Mayor - City of Irvine Mayor - Farrah N. Khan

Mayor - City of Elk Grove Mayor - Bobbie Singh-Allen

Mayor - President of Compton Unified School District Board and President-Emeritus of California Association of Black School Educators - Micah Ali

Oakland City Council Member - Sheng Thao

President of the South California Association of Governments and City of Long Beach Council Member - Rex Richardson

City of South Gate Council Member and Vice Mayor and Director of Institute for the Attention of Immigrants - Denise Diaz

Lynwood School Board Member and President and Director of Policy and Advocacy for the Social Justice Learning Institute - Gary Hardie, Jr.

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Chairperson - Sarah Dusseault

Carlsbad Mayor and City Council Member - Priya Bhat-Patel

Mayor and City Council Member - Montebello City Council Member - Salvador Melendez

Pasadena School Board Member - Tina Fredericks

California state director and Co-Chair of Elected Officials to Protect America and Former mayor of Culver City - Meghan Sahli-Wells

state director and Co-Chair of Elected Officials to Protect America and Former mayor of - El Monte City Council Member - Victoria Martinez-Muela

Members of CLU's MPA Inaugural Advisory Council bring a diverse perspective to complex municipal and governmental issues and the strategies needed to effect social change on sustainability, housing, land use and infrastructure, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. This perspective will shape the curriculum of CLU's MPA program, which launches next month.

The practitioner-focused curriculum of CLU's MPA program offers emergent tools to help learners gain the knowledge and skills needed to address complex social, environmental and municipal challenges. The program was collaboratively developed through a partnership with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy , a globally known organization that serves municipalities worldwide through research and creative approaches to land as a solution to economic, social and environmental challenges.

"CLU's MPA is focused on shaping the next generation of ethical leaders for public service, non-profits and social change," said CLU President and CEO Tony Digiovanni. "The Inaugural Advisory Council was intentionally curated to ensure that mission is being fully realized. The council reflects an extraordinarily diverse selection of passionate leaders who share a desire to help build the next generation of public servants rooted in a socially conscious education."

The time is now to make change and begin healing our communities. For those who are ready to answer the call, enrollment is currently open for CLU's MPA program. The program is conducted entirely online, and full-time students can complete it in a little over 13 months. Visit www.claremontlincoln.edu to learn more, and https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/apply-online/ to apply.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is a non-profit institution offering affordable online master's degrees rooted in a socially conscious education. CLU's mission is to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. CLU is regionally accredited by the highly regarded WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), which ensures institutions meet strict standards and fulfill their missions in service to their students and the public good. Master's degree programs at CLU focus on civic engagement , ethics , healthcare administration , higher education , human resources , organizational leadership , management , professional studies, public administration , social impact , and sustainability leadership .

