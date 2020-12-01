Claremont Lincoln University Launches Socially Conscious Master in Public Administration Program

CLAREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), a non-profit online university offering master's degrees through a Socially Conscious Education®, is launching a new Master in Public Administration (MPA) program. The program leverages a partnership with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, and is designed to equip students with the skills required to facilitate leadership in public policy, governance and resource stewardship, with an end-goal of achieving equitable, cross-sector solutions to complex societal problems.

"Our society is facing immense issues that dramatically impact the quality of life for so many. There's never been a better time to be an agent for social change," said Tony Digiovanni, president and CEO of CLU. "We designed our MPA program to teach students how to uncover the patterns of exclusion that have become U.S. and global policy, to discover solutions in a collaborative environment, and to lead program and policy responses for the common good."

As with all of CLU's degrees, the MPA is grounded in the Golden Rule and the Claremont Core®, which emphasizes mindfulness, dialogue, collaboration and change. This modern, unique approach provides graduates with the advanced knowledge, skills and capabilities to be more effective change-makers in a globalized world.

Through a partnership with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, MPA students at CLU will have access to innovative resources to address pressing issues facing society, as well as an immersive capstone experience. Students will have opportunities to build their networks and learn from land policy and usage experts who are devising sustainable solutions to the housing crisis, urbanization, municipal health and climate change.

"Lack of access to affordable and stable housing perpetuates generational poverty, particularly for communities of color," said Dr. Audrey Jordan, Jerry D. Campbell Professor for Civic Engagement and faculty chair of the MPA program at CLU. "The solutions to pressing global issues such as these can begin with us all, in our own communities. This program will empower students to advance equitable policies, create place and answer the call for change."

Graduates with an MPA degree often seek to advance their careers in numerous sectors, such as immigration, healthcare, non-profit and government. They go on to become policy advocates, local elected officials and non-profit directors, to name a few. Those drawn to the MPA program at CLU are searching to understand what makes democracy work at the community level and scaling up those patterns to have global impact. They will leave with the theoretical and practical knowledge of how to approach community building in a deliberate, intentional and persistent manner.

Enrollment is now open for the program, which begins in January 2021. The program is conducted entirely online and can be completed in 12 months. Visit www.claremontlincoln.edu to learn more, and https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/apply-online/ to apply.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is a non-profit institution offering affordable online master's degrees rooted in a socially conscious education. CLU's mission is to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. CLU is regionally accredited by the highly regarded Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), which ensures institutions meet strict standards and fulfill their missions in service to their students and the public good. Master's degree programs at CLU focus on civic engagement, ethics, healthcare administration, higher education, human resources, organizational leadership , management, professional studies, public administration, social impact, sustainability leadership and technology management.

