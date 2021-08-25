Claremont Lincoln University Lowers Tuition for Master's Degree Programs, Makes Graduate-Level Education More Accessible

CLAREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), a non-profit online university offering master's degrees through a socially conscious education, has announced a tuition reset that reduces the cost of its master's degree programs by 21 percent, making graduate degrees more affordable, inclusive and accessible. Tuition rates will be applied as of the August 2021 term, and will pertain to all new and existing students.

"The continued impact of COVID-19, social unrest, environmental stress and complex family and working adult challenges requires action. Thus, the Board and staff unanimously decided to further invest in leaders of tomorrow, ensuring they have an affordable pathway to a graduate degree," said CLU President Lynn Priddy, Ph.D. "CLU's guiding principles call on us to be mindful, situationally aware, empathic and authentic leaders. This is at the core of our degree programs, and if we aspire to create an entirely new ecosystem of leadership, we must begin with ourselves."

U.S. student loan debt totals $1.73 trillion and grows six times faster than the nation's economy, and the nationwide student loan debt balance increased 8 percent in 2020, according to recent research. "Education should not be a luxury attainable for only a few. It should be a catalyst for change and upward mobility, not a reinforcement of class structures or an insurmountable debt burden," added Priddy.

The new cost per credit hour is $550, a decrease of $150 per credit hour. Under the new tuition structure, the cost of a Master in Public Administration (MPA) degree from CLU is $19,100 (36 credits). All other CLU master's degree programs are priced at $18,150 (33 credits), and graduate certificates are either $4,950 (9 credits) or $6,600 (12 credits).

Prospective MPA students – particularly those who are underrepresented with respect to race, ethnicity, gender identity, disabled status and veteran status – are invited to apply for the Lincoln Institute 75 Fellowship for Ethics and Equity in Public Administration, which reduces the cost of the MPA program by more than 50 percent.

CLU's degrees are grounded in the Golden Rule and the Claremont Core®, which emphasizes mindfulness, dialogue, collaboration and change. A young, modern institution, CLU focuses on working adults and those aspiring to change careers. Faculty members are professionals in their career fields who possess significant practical experience and who equip students with the advanced knowledge, skills and capabilities to be more effective, ethical and empathic change-makers in a globalized world. As a result, CLU has a distinctive ability to create a learning ecosystem that builds new, urgently needed leaders who seek to create positive social change by resolving complex social, economic, environmental, racial, and other disparities and inequities.

More information on CLU's programs and tuition costs can be found at https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/programs.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is a non-profit institution offering affordable online master's degrees rooted in a socially conscious education. CLU's mission is to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. CLU is regionally accredited by the highly regarded Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), which ensures institutions meet strict standards and fulfill their missions in service to their students and the public good. Master's degree programs at CLU focus on civic engagement, ethics, healthcare administration, higher education, human resources, organizational leadership , management, professional studies, public administration, social impact, sustainability leadership and technology management.

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University

Related Links

https://www.claremontlincoln.edu

