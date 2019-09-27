Claremont Lincoln University Named National Association's Top 3 Higher Education Marketing Team Of The Year

The CLU Marketing team consists of Rina Dakanay, Marketing and Communications Manager, and Arbazz Nizami, Digital Marketing Manager, led by Joe Sallustio, CLU COO and EVP. "We are a small but highly effective marketing team committed to making data-driven decisions," Sallustio said. "CLU is affordable, online, and dedicated to creating compassionate leaders for the 21 st century."

Within one year, the team expanded student interest by 651% resulting in an overall student population increase of 471%. Additionally, the team helped launch 3 new degree programs and several concentrations, assisted displaced students from closed institutions, and increased social media followers by 3100%.

The winner will be announced in Las Vegas, NV at the AMA Symposium for the Marketing of Higher Education between November 10-13, 2019. For 30 years, AMA Symposiums have been the event where marketing professionals both grow their knowledge and build their networks. It is also a community that understands when marketing changes, campuses are on the front lines trying to reach students, alumni and donors in impactful ways.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University is a non-profit online university, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). CLU is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. There's no denying that as our world becomes smaller, the leadership challenges we face become more complex. Our socially conscious, affordable online master's degrees teach the skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. Master's Degree programs available focus on organizational leadership , civic engagement , human resources , healthcare administration , social impact , peace and social justice , technology management , and higher education .

