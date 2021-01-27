Claremont Lincoln University Strengthens Commitment to Academic Affairs with New Administration Appointments

CLAREMONT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), a non-profit online university offering master's degrees through a Socially Conscious Education®, has named Joanna Bauer, Ed.D., the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer (CAO). It has also named Dr. Nita Evans the Dean of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Joanna Bauer

As VP of Academic Affairs and CAO, Dr. Bauer is responsible for the educational and student academic support enterprises of the university, including academic planning and policy, program and instructional quality, academic operations, student academic support services, learning quality and educational technology. Dr. Bauer will lead the long-term planning of CLU's educational programs, ensure quality of instruction, and further the strategic plan, the educational master plan and the goals and objectives of the university.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Bauer served as the Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at CLU, after two years as an Academic Dean. Dr. Bauer is an educator who believes in the value of learning and the intersection of ethical leadership, sustainable solutions and social change. In this quest of educating, she has held a variety of academic administrative positions, and taught onground and online for more than 20 years. Dr. Bauer earned her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University, her master of Arts degree in Speech Communication from California State University-Northridge and her bachelor of Science in Communication from California State Polytechnic University.

"Dr. Bauer was chosen for this role because she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring our institution delivers an exceptional academic experience while leading with integrity and collaboration," said Tony Digiovanni, president and CEO of CLU. "We are confident that CLU's academic affairs will continue to flourish under Dr. Bauer and her team's capable and passionate leadership."

Dr. Nita Evans

As Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Nita Evans is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the programs and concentrations at CLU, as well as the managerial functions related to curriculum, faculty and instruction. She will promote the culture and academic excellence and ensure the academic goals and objectives set forth in the university's strategic plan are met. In addition, Dr. Evans is responsible for implementing the vision for the university's transformational academic and certificate programs, and will work collaboratively across the university to develop and oversee research-based best practices and policy regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

Prior to being named Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Evans spent two years as a member of CLU's teaching faculty pool. She was named Faculty Chair for the master's in Social Impact program in early 2020. Dr. Evans is an education activist with more than 15 years of college teaching experience, and has spent her career dedicated to issues of equity and access for women and communities of color. Dr. Evans earned her doctorate degree in Sociology from Stony Brook University, her master's in Sociology from Stony Brook University, and her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from SUNY College at Old Westbury. As a 2021 Mira Fellowship winner, Dr. Evans is working to close the opportunity gap and create an actionable plan for social change in the areas of higher education and race.

"As Faculty Chair, Dr. Evans has demonstrated excellent academic aptitude and leadership skills, providing seamless support to students, faculty, curriculum and the institution," said Dr. Bauer. "We are fortunate to have someone of Nita's caliber and experience join us to forward academic quality of curriculum, instructional design, and faculty and student experience. Her expertise, skill set and dynamic presence will allow us to successfully implement our academic strategy and build on key initiatives through 2021."

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is a non-profit institution offering affordable online master's degrees rooted in a socially conscious education. CLU's mission is to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. CLU is regionally accredited by the highly regarded WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), which ensures institutions meet strict standards and fulfill their missions in service to their students and the public good. Master's degree programs at CLU focus on civic engagement, ethics, healthcare administration, higher education, human resources, organizational leadership , management, professional studies, public administration, social impact, and sustainability leadership.

