Claremont McKenna College named "Top Producing Institution" of Fulbright Students by U.S. Secretary of State

CLAREMONT, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent congratulatory letter to Claremont McKenna College President Hiram Chodosh, U.S. Secretary of State, the Honorable Anthony J. Blinken, designated Claremont McKenna College a "Top Producing Institution" of Fulbright U.S. Students for 2023-2024. Fulbright seeks students of the world who have a strong interest in cross-cultural exchange, research, or teaching opportunities overseas. The distinction is a testament to the College's deep commitment to international affairs, and to building lasting connections between the people of the United States and people from nations around the world.

"Fulbrighters strive to make the world a better place in classrooms and countries worldwide," said Blinken. "Claremont McKenna College's designation as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution clearly demonstrates your dedication to promoting global engagement and mutual understanding among the peoples and nations of the world."

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international academic exchange program. It is funded through an annual appropriation from the U.S. Congress to the Department of State. Host institutions, as well as participating governments, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide. Beginning in 1946, over 400,000 students from all backgrounds have participated in the Fulbright Program overseas, returning home with an expanded worldview, a deeper appreciation for their host country and its people, and broader professional and personal networks.

Claremont McKenna ranked as a top-tier institution among colleges and universities nationwide, with 106 of the College's students achieving the distinction as Fulbright Students throughout the school's history. 2023 CMC Fulbright Students included CMC alumni: Eva Augst '23 (Austria), Thomas Falci '23 (Taiwan), Sarai Ortega '23 (Guatemala), and Renee Perper '21 (Oman).

"I'm delighted by the fact that Claremont McKenna has once again been recognized as a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright recipients," said Brian Davidson '08, Director of Fellowship Advising at Claremont McKenna. "Between groundbreaking research on green energy in the Persian Gulf in Oman, research and teaching focused on ethics and climate change in Graz, Austria, teaching English and studying traditional medicine in Guatemala, and teaching English to children in indigenous communities in southern Taiwan, last year's Fulbright recipients are making their mark on the world."

About Claremont McKenna College:
Claremont McKenna College is a private liberal arts college located east of Los Angeles in Southern California. Since 1946, Claremont McKenna's mission has been to prepare students for thoughtful and productive lives and responsible leadership in business, government, and the professions. The College attracts a student body that is broadly diverse and accomplished beyond the classroom. Renowned for expertise in economics and government, Claremont McKenna's faculty are accomplished scholars who are committed teachers in the humanities, sciences, and social sciences. Students are drawn by the College's unparalleled offerings, including: 11 research institutes and centers; the ability to conduct research one-on-one with faculty; and access to leaders, artists, and visionaries who engage with students at the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum. The College emphasizes the integration of leadership and innovation experience within institutes, student enterprises, on-campus fellowships, and sponsored off-campus internships. Claremont McKenna is a 1,300-student coeducational, residential, liberal arts college in Claremont, California, and is a member of The Claremont Colleges.

