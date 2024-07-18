Claremont McKenna College Students Earn Notable Honors

CLAREMONT, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont McKenna College students have earned recognition on a global scale, with notable scholarships this academic year, ranging from a Rhodes, to several Fulbrights, and many other distinguished fellowships.

Six members of Claremont McKenna's Class of 2024 and two recent alumni were awarded esteemed Fulbright grants: Liann Bielicki '24, Angélica Campos '20, Nathalie Chavez '23, Annabelle Duflock '24, Joelle Min '24, Emily Ortiz '24, Adarsh Srinivasan '24, and Shay Suresh '24.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international academic exchange program. In February 2024, Claremont McKenna was recognized as a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright recipients.

"This year's Fulbright winners are an impressive group," said Yi Shun Lai, Claremont McKenna's Interim Assistant Director of Fellowships Advising. "From carbon cap projects in Southeast Asia to teaching posts in Europe, they represent the true breadth of the student body's varied aspirations and interests."

In addition to the Fulbrights, significant honors went to Claremont McKenna students, including, Bertha Tobias '24, who was honored with a Rhodes Scholarship; Alvin Villarosa '25, who was named a Barry Goldwater Scholar; and Ivanna Morales Mercado '25, who earned the Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship for Public Service.

"We're proud of them and of their colleagues who won other competitive fellowships ranging from funded graduate-school opportunities in New Zealand and positions in California's state government, to prestigious science fellowships and humanities scholarships," Lai continued. "We're impressed by all of the many students who competed for these opportunities."

The recognitions will support Claremont McKenna College students to achieve their shared goals of utilizing their leadership skills to meet the world's challenges.

Here is the full list of Claremont McKenna student awards:

California Capitol Fellowships (Year-long placement in California state government)

Genevieve McCloy '24 (Assembly)

'24 (Assembly) Caruna Gillespie '24 (Senate)

Coro (Public affairs and urban studies)

Kenya Nunez '24

Critical Language Scholarship (Fully funded summer program to study critical languages)

Alexandra Perez-Pleitez '26

Elbaz Family Post-Grad Fellowship (Year-long placement with a human rights organization funded by the Mgrublian Center)

José Chiquito '24

Riley Green '24

Fulbright Recipients

Liann Bielicki '24 – English Teaching Assistant, Taiwan

'24 – English Teaching Assistant, Angélica Campos '20 – Fulbright Graduate Degree, Mexico

Nathalie Chavez '23 – English Teaching Assistant, South Korea

'23 – English Teaching Assistant, Annabelle Duflock '24 – English Teaching Assistant, Spain

'24 – English Teaching Assistant, Joelle Min '24 – English Teaching Assistant, South Korea

'24 – English Teaching Assistant, Emily Ortiz '24 – English Teaching Assistant, Taiwan

'24 – English Teaching Assistant, Adarsh Srinivasan '24 – Open Study/Research Award (Environmental Studies), Indonesia

'24 – Open Study/Research Award (Environmental Studies), Shay Suresh '24 – Open Study/Research Award (Public Policy), Ireland

Goldwater Scholarship (STEM research)

Alvin Villarosa '25

J. Carolyn and Joseph B. McMullin Endowed Rotary Global Grant Scholarship (Graduate school funding abroad)

Richa Parikh '24

Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (The Claremont Colleges Fellowship to introduce students from underrepresented backgrounds to research and academic careers)

Louis Layman '26

Napier Award for Creative Leadership (Grant to a Claremont College senior for a significant community development project)

Rukmini Banerjee '24

Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship for Public Service (Public service leadership development)

Ivanna Morales Mercado '25

Project Horseshoe Farm (Community health fellowships)

Keeley LaRiviere '24 (Year-long fellowship starting summer 2024)

'24 (Year-long fellowship starting summer 2024) Liya Yemaneberhane '24 (Winter fellowship)

Projects for Peace (Grant for a significant summer community development project)

Genevieve McCloy '24

'24 Richa Parikh '24

'24 Laura Rich '24

Rhodes Scholarship (Fully funded degree at Oxford University)

Bertha Tobias '24

Rotary Global Grant (To fund graduate school study)

Tallan Donine '21

The Public Interest Fellowship (Two-year fellowship designed for professional development)

Pieter van Wingerden '24

Truman Scholarship (Funding for graduate school)

Pieter van Wingerden '24

