Claremont "Room and Bard" Specials Offer Ticketing, Overnight Stays for 2019 Midsummer Shakespeare Festival, July 11-21

CLAREMONT, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Claremont is once again partnering with one of Southern California's newest summer traditions – the Midsummer Shakespeare Festival in Claremont – for an overnight hotel package that includes festival tickets and $50 in Claremont Chamber gift cards redeemable towards a picnic under the stars.

The sixth annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions runs July 11-21, Thursday to Sunday evenings, at the Sontag Greek Theatre at Pomona College. This year's shows, performed in repertory, are:

The Midsummer Shakespeare Festival in Claremont, presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions, runs from July 11-21 and features performances of "Taming of the Shrew" and "The Adventures of Pericles, Prince of Tyre."

Taming of the Shrew (July 11-13-19-21) – the bard's comic play performed by an all-female cast;

– the bard's comic play performed by an all-female cast; Pericles, Prince of Tyre (July 12-14-18-20) – an epic, bawdy, hilarious and slightly musical fairy-tale pantomime for the adventurous kid in every adult.

The "Room and Bard" package, available at participating Claremont hotels, includes a comfortable guest room, two tickets to one night's performance at the Sontag Greek Theater ($50 value), stadium chair seating for the event ($40 value), and $50 in gift cards redeemable for dinner or a pre-packed picnic in Claremont. Claremont Chamber's gift cards are accepted at over 110 local merchants, including more than three dozen restaurants and specialty food shops in the Claremont Village and along Historic Route 66. Festival guests can bring dinner, beer and wine to enjoy during the performances, or purchase food and beverage on site.

The package is subject to availability at the participating Claremont hotels -- DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont, Hotel Casa 425, Claremont Lodge, Knights Inn Claremont and Motel 6 Claremont. Find information at discoverclaremont.com/specials.

Each Midsummer Shakespeare Festival performance begins at 8:00 p.m., with Green Show entertainment beginning at 7:00 p.m. Weekend performances are scheduled to include an arts and crafts fair featuring local vendors and artists.

Claremont, located just 30 miles east of Los Angeles, is one of America's top college towns. Popular summer visitor attractions include Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden; Folk Music Center and Museum; Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater; and museums and public art at The Claremont Colleges. Visitors will find restaurants and boutiques in the walkable Claremont Village, the refurbished Claremont Packing House food and entertainment center, and along Historic Route 66 (Foothill Blvd.).

Specials and visitor information can be found at DiscoverClaremont.com . For tickets and additional information about the Midsummer Shakespeare Festival, visit https://www.opheliasjump.org/

MEDIA CONTACT:

216693@email4pr.com

Ron Antonette, 562-596-4466

SOURCE Discover Claremont

Related Links

https://discoverclaremont.com

