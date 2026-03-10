Clarendon Farms donation by Cox Enterprises marks one of the most significant conservation easements in U.S. history

Cox forgoes enormous potential development opportunity to underscore the importance of conservation.

BEAUFORT, S.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducks Unlimited (DU) announced today that it will steward one of the most significant conservation easements ever recorded in United States history — a monumental conservation achievement made possible by Cox Enterprises and the Cox family. Valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, this easement sets a new national benchmark for private land stewardship.

The nearly 4,400-acre easement permanently protects Clarendon Farms (Clarendon), one of the last major unprotected tracts in rapidly developing Beaufort County, South Carolina. The newly protected acreage includes over 40 miles of river and marsh frontage, nine islands and several hammock islands, and nearly 1,300 acres of upland forest. Landscapes that define the character and ecological health of the Lowcountry.

Once eligible for major commercial and residential development, Clarendon is now protected forever. In recent history, this coastal region has been a focus of highly successful amenity-rich planned commercial developments, which further highlights the profound commitment of Cox Enterprises and the Cox family to environmental stewardship and to safeguarding the landscape that defines the natural heritage of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

"Our family has always believed that it is important to protect wildlife and their habitats," said Jim Kennedy, Chairman Emeritus of Cox Enterprises and Chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation. "We have worked with Ducks Unlimited for many years and are proud to partner with them again. They have the expertise to ensure Clarendon remains a protected part of the Lowcountry and benefits the environment for years to come."

The easement safeguards an expansive mosaic of habitats that define the Lowcountry's ecological richness. Hundreds of acres of wetlands, ranging from historic rice fields and quiet ponds to tidal marshes and forested wetlands, will remain intact, supporting a diversity of plant and animal life. These wetlands provide essential habitat for waterfowl and other wetland-dependent species, including green-winged and blue-winged teal, wood ducks, mallards, pintails, gadwall, wigeon, ring-necked ducks, and mottled ducks, providing the habitat they rely on throughout their seasonal migrations.

"The most important thing we can do for the world is protect wild and natural places," said Alex Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises. "Clarendon is a treasure and we're excited to know that it will be protected and undeveloped so future generations can see it and enjoy it as we have been doing for decades."

Beyond the wetlands, vast stretches of longleaf pine forests offer quality habitat for quail, deer, turkey, and an array of native wildlife that rely on this increasingly rare ecosystem. The protected property also includes extensive river and marsh frontage in the Port Royal Sound watershed — natural features that play an irreplaceable role in maintaining water quality, providing flood storage, and strengthening coastal resilience.

"This project represents the very best of conservation in America," said Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited. "The Cox family chose stewardship over development at a moment when the Lowcountry's natural resources are under intense pressure. Their leadership will benefit waterfowl, wildlife, and people for generations and will stand as one of the most impactful conservation decisions ever made in this region, or any other region of the United States. This single easement strengthens an entire network of protected lands, improves water quality, supports climate resilience, and advances longstanding priorities shared by our federal, state, and nonprofit partners. The scale of impact is extraordinary."

Clarendon anchors a vital ecological landscape connecting the ACE Basin to the Savannah River, one of the most biodiverse and ecologically important regions on the East Coast.

The newly protected 4,400 acres build on the 1,200 acres already under easement since 2009, bringing the total protected acreage to more than 5,600 acres. This expanded easement adds critical connectivity within a broader conservation corridor encompassing more than 20,000 acres of conserved land. The project strengthens this key wildlife corridor in the region, improving habitat connectivity for migratory birds, coastal species, and upland wildlife. This easement also contributes to hundreds of thousands of acres that have been protected across the Lowcountry region. Such conservation and habitat protection has become increasingly important in the region in response to accelerating development and landscape fragmentation.

Cox Enterprises, the James M. Cox Foundation, and the Cox family have a long and distinguished record of conservation commitments. Their impact spans North America and beyond, including nearly 80,000 acres of easements in the Prairie Pothole Region with DU, the protection of Chile's 328,000‑acre Hacienda Puchegüín with The Nature Conservancy, and helping safeguard the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia, with The Conservation Fund.

The perpetual protection of Clarendon represents one of the most generous voluntary conservation easements in U.S. history. Its long-term contribution to water quality, wildlife habitat protection, community resilience, and cultural heritage is immeasurable. This extraordinary act of conservation underscores a truth that resonates across the country: protecting landscapes of this scale is rare and increasingly necessary.

