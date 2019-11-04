Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Expands Offering With Addition Of Richter Bober

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarfeld has announced that it is further deepening its capabilities and reach with the addition of Scott Richter, Toby M. Tolino, and Yvonne Downes from Richter Bober Asset Management, to give the firm an internal platform for municipal bonds with in-house dedicated professional managers.

"We've had a great working relationship with Richter Bober for many years now," said Rob Clarfeld, CEO. "They've done a great job handling separately managed fixed income portfolios for our clients and we're extremely pleased that Scott Richter and his team have decided to join Clarfeld and help us continue to enhance the fixed income offerings we have for our clients."

"Our two firms have had a long and fruitful relationship and I can't imagine a better fit," added R. Scott Richter, Managing Director, Richter Bober Asset Management. "Clarfeld has a client-first attitude that's totally in sync with the values we've always practiced. By being in-house rather than an outside manager we'll be able to work more closely with clients to craft individual fixed income portfolios tailored to their specific needs and profile."

Richter Bober Asset Management, an SEC registered investment advisor established in 2002, had $405 million in assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2019. All accounts are separately managed and client assets are held by independent custodial firms on a segregated basis. The firm emphasizes relative value in managing fixed income portfolios and attempts to blunt the impact of interest rate risk by managing portfolios according to a "duration neutral" strategy.

About Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth:

Headquartered in Westchester, N.Y., with 11 regional offices across the country, Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth is a leading wealth management firm and multi-family office. Clarfeld's wealth management team seamlessly provides a full spectrum of wealth advisory services through an integrated and high touch service environment. Financial services include; investment management, comprehensive estate and financial planning, tax planning and compliance, insurance and asset protection, highly personalized concierge family office services, trust advisory as well as traditional private banking lending and deposit services. With 175 professionals, Clarfeld is large enough to provide clients with a significant scope of services, expertise and research, while maintaining a boutique experience tailored to each client's unique circumstances.

Press Contact



Tony Kono

JConnelly

973-525-6855

TKono@JConnelly.com

SOURCE Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth