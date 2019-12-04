Clari Adds Silicon Valley Luminaries Jim Goetz And Steve Singh To Board Of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , provider of the leading AI-powered revenue operations platform, today announced two board appointments. Jim Goetz, Partner at Sequoia Capital, and Steve Singh, former Chairman and Co-founder of Concur Technologies, have joined the company's Board of Directors.

Jim and Steve join at a momentous time for Clari. More than 50,000 sales, marketing, customer success and go-to-market professionals across 170 countries now use its Revenue Operations platform alongside their CRM stack to drive more pipeline, accelerate revenue and boost forecast accuracy. The company's growth is currently tracking at 200 percent, with Clari's platform processing over $300 billion in pipeline.

"Using AI to re-imagine and transform the revenue process is a here-and-now opportunity," said Jim Goetz, Partner, Sequoia. "Clari has become indispensable to any enterprise using a CRM. Their AI and automation make revenue operations — the most important business process in any company — more efficient and predictable. Clari helps breed a culture of growth and constant improvement."

Jim has been a Partner at Sequoia for more than 15 years. He has helped create and grow a number of technology companies and product lines to market-leading positions. Notable investments include AdMob, Barracuda Networks, Carbon, GitHub, HubSpot, Nimble and WhatsApp. He sits on the boards of some of the industry's most prominent enterprise companies, including Intel and Palo Alto Networks.

"We've entered a new age of CRM, where AI has become critical to driving data quality, adoption and user happiness," said Steve Singh. "Clari has quickly become the defacto AI solution that winning enterprises use alongside their CRM, giving them greater control over their revenue process. It's no surprise some of the world's most recognized companies place Clari on their list of top three most strategic enterprise SaaS solutions."

Steve is a veteran technology executive. He founded the corporate travel & expense platform Concur and led the company through a successful IPO and, later, an acquisition by SAP. Steve advises companies through high-growth periods and serves as Chairman of the Board at Talend, Center, and Modumetal.

Today, multinationals like Adobe and Lenovo and hundreds of category leaders like Zoom, Medallia, Confluent, Sumo Logic, UiPath, Okta, Workday, Qualtrics, and Alteryx all use Clari to run their revenue operations. This announcement comes on the heels of a $60M funding round Clari announced in October.

"We're thrilled to have Jim and Steve join us on the journey of transforming revenue operations," said Andy Byrne, CEO, Clari. "Modern B2B organizations need to consistently deliver growth, but many are still managing their revenue process using a disconnected hodge-podge of stale spreadsheets and reports. By adding our revenue operations platform to their CRM stack, our customers automate manual tasks, gain new visibility into risk, and accurately forecast revenue, leading to accelerated growth and predictable results."

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform helps B2B organizations increase win rates, shorten sales cycles and improve forecast accuracy by using AI and automation to create full funnel accountability across go-to-market teams. Clari is used by hundreds of sales, marketing and customer success teams at leading B2B companies including Qualtrics, Lenovo, Adobe, Dropbox, and Okta to drive pipeline, improve productivity, forecast revenue and reduce churn. Clari harvests and analyzes activity signals from dozens of different business systems, including email, calendar, CRM, marketing automation, and others to transform revenue operations to be more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit Clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Clari .

