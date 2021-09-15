Clari Announces Acquisition and New Features to Help Sales Teams Win More Deals

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the revenue operations leader, today announced new technology investments to its market-leading Revenue Operations platform. Clari's new capabilities strengthen the industry's only purpose-built workspace designed to help sales teams win more deals.

Clari's new execution insights bring together for the first time conversational intelligence, email discussion insights, expanded relationship intelligence, and new pipeline risk and momentum indicators — enabling managers and reps to close more deals, faster, and more easily.

"Sales teams waste too much time sifting through mountains of complex deal data across multiple tools trying to get the answers they need to win more and be more productive," said Kurt Leafstrand, Senior Vice President of Products at Clari. "We are bringing order to this chaos by unifying the most actionable insights into one workspace that streamlines execution and accelerates growth for the entire sales team."

Clari's new execution insights include:

Customer Conversation Integrations: Eliminate time spent jumping back and forth across multiple applications. Through integration partnerships with Gong and Chorus, a ZoomInfo company, all call recordings are now available in Clari so everything can be reviewed in one comprehensive view.

Eliminate time spent jumping back and forth across multiple applications. Through integration partnerships with Gong and Chorus, a ZoomInfo company, all call recordings are now available in Clari so everything can be reviewed in one comprehensive view. Detailed Activity Views: Speed up sales execution with a complete picture of critical deal insights. Bring together full activity details through an expanded view of interactions wherever they occur, including full email body content, sales meetings, and customer conversation integrations.

Speed up sales execution with a complete picture of critical deal insights. Bring together full activity details through an expanded view of interactions wherever they occur, including full email body content, sales meetings, and customer conversation integrations. Relationship Insights: Close with confidence knowing you are connecting with the right people. See key relationship metrics for all stakeholders involved in deals to ensure healthy engagement with decision makers.

Close with confidence knowing you are connecting with the right people. See key relationship metrics for all stakeholders involved in deals to ensure healthy engagement with decision makers. Risk & Momentum Indicators: Eliminate the guesswork and know which deals to focus on. Actionable insights provide guided selling, allowing frontline managers to identify and act on pipeline risk or momentum.

In addition to its new execution insights capabilities, Clari announced today its acquisition of DealPoint . DealPoint's deal management and collaboration solution enables new visibility for sales teams into the connections and agreements between buyers and sellers. Through deal room technology and mutual action plans, DealPoint streamlines the connection between buyers and sellers, making it easy for both sides to align on how and when deals will close.

"With mutual action plans, sales teams can improve alignment with buyers, drive scalable process and rigor, and improve win rates," said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari. "Our acquisition of DealPoint gives Clari customers a new insight they have never had — a view into what buyers are thinking. Combined with our new execution insights, managers and reps will have comprehensive visibility and new inspection capabilities in one unified workspace."

General availability of all new execution insights capabilities is expected in Q4 2021. A limited beta program for integrated deal room and mutual action plan technology in Clari will open later this year for select customers, with general availability to follow.

ABOUT CLARI

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Clari

