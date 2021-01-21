Clari Appoints Amy Johnson as First-Ever Chief Customer Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the Revenue Operations leader, has promoted Amy Johnson to the position of Chief Customer Officer. In this new role, Johnson will lead all teams responsible for managing customer relationships, helping customers progress in their revenue operations journey and their use of Clari. These teams include professional services, strategic advisory services, customer success, customer education, implementation and technical support.

"Amy has not only built a customer success organization that is second to none in the industry, but she has also inspired a customer-centric mentality across our entire company," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. "In her new role, Amy will continue to help our customers succeed in transforming, maturing and optimizing their revenue operations."

Johnson started at Clari when the company was founded, as the Director of Customer Success, and was promoted to Vice President in 2016. She brings a unique combination of operational and technical expertise to Clari, combining over 20 years of experience spanning customer success, technical operations, and program management. Since joining Clari, Johnson has built a thriving customer success organization, providing revenue operations expertise and advising B2B revenue teams on workflow and cadence design, process optimization, forecast maturity, and change management.

"I've implemented many systems in our go-to-market technology stack. The level of best practices, strategic guidance, and revenue process expertise that Clari provides is best in class," said Debra Estrada, Global Vice President, Revenue Operations of WalkMe. "As a four-time Clari user, I've seen how it aligns the entire revenue team to a single operating cadence that drives execution rigor and predictability towards meeting our revenue goals."

"One of our core values is 'One with Customers', which means their success is our success, their pain is our pain," Johnson said. "As a top strategic business system powering the world's most effective revenue teams, we are committed to not only making sure the technology works, but that it also drives the business and process transformation our customers need to deliver predictable revenue."

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Clari

Related Links

https://www.clari.com/

