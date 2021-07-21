Clari Appoints Confluent CMO Stephanie Buscemi to Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, announced today that Stephanie Buscemi, CMO of Confluent—and former CMO of Salesforce— has joined the company's Board of Directors. Buscemi brings two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership experience to Clari's board. At Confluent, Buscemi is helping organizations unlock the full power of data in motion with real-time data flow and processing.

"As a world-class executive with a track record of delivering results across the enterprise applications, business intelligence, cloud, and database sectors, Stephanie knows firsthand that Revenue Operations teams at most companies can be disconnected from execution and often operate in silos," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. "Her modern approach to revenue leadership perfectly aligns with our mission to accelerate top-line growth for our customers."

"Transparency and execution rigor are vital in today's new, hybrid selling environment, which is exactly what Clari helps provide to its customers," said Buscemi. "The revenue process is key to any company, yet it often remains one of the most underserved functions in the enterprise. With the execution insights that Clari's Revenue Operations Platform can help uncover, revenue teams can make data-driven decisions to make their processes more efficient."

Prior to joining Confluent, Buscemi served as CMO of Salesforce, where she led a global team of 1,700 marketers working at the intersection of product vision, a dynamic market, and a world-class sales organization. She also served as executive vice president, product marketing, at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, Stephanie served as SVP of Marketing at SAP and CMO and SVP at IHS Inc., in addition to holding marketing leadership roles at Oracle, Business Objects, and Hyperion Solutions. Stephanie is co-author of Driven to Perform, a book for all business professionals, providing them corporate performance management tools for strategy, planning, execution, modeling, and optimization to improve their business performance.

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

