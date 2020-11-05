Clari Appoints Steve Gentry as Chief Security Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, announced today that Steve Gentry is joining the company as its Chief Security Officer (CSO). Bringing nearly 20 years of expertise in information security, Gentry will lead Clari's security team to ensure the highest level of privacy and data protection for the company's enterprise customers.

"The privacy and security of our customers' data is central to our business," said Venkat Rangan, CTO, Clari. "We're excited to welcome a security expert like Steve that has both the passion and expertise to help us protect our customers' data in accordance with stringent industry standards and best practices."

Most recently, Gentry served as a virtual Chief Information Security Officer, CSO, and Chief Privacy Officer at Slandail Consulting where he focused on building and improving overall corporate security programs for global companies across multiple industries. Previously, Gentry served as CSO and CPO at Workfront, Inc. where he had oversight responsibility for the company's Security, Privacy, and Corporate IT teams spread across five countries. Prior to that, he was Information Security Leader at Adobe Systems, Inc. Gentry is also an accomplished public speaker and has presented at forums and conferences hosted by Gartner and CIO Forum on topics ranging from privacy compliance, digital transformation, IT leadership, information security, compliance management and more.

"What excites me most about joining Clari, aside from its world-class product and leadership, is the company's dedication and care for their customers," said Gentry. "I look forward to continuing to strengthen privacy and security standards across every aspect of the Clari product and business."

Gentry will continue building upon Clari's security capabilities ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, security and data protection via SOC2 Type 2, ISO27001, GDPR and several data security certifications. For more information about Clari's security standards click here .

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

