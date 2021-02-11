Clari Earns Five Spots on G2's Best Software Products Lists of 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, today announced it has been recognized across multiple categories on G2's Best Software 2021 lists, including Top 100 Software Products , Top 100 Fastest Growing Products , Top 50 Products for Sales , Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products , and Top 50 Products for Enterprise . Known as the "People's Choice Awards" for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on reviews from real users.

"The number-one most important KPI for every company is not just calling the number but making it quarter after quarter. Visibility and rigor in revenue operations is what drives predictable execution and predictable results," said Andy Byrne, CEO at Clari. "We're humbled by this recognition from our customers, who are leading the charge in revenue alignment, accountability, and discipline at scale."

The lists G2 created are based on data from over 1 million authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

For more information or to schedule a demo, please go to clari.com .

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here . Further information on the methodology is available upon request.

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue processes more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Clari