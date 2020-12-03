Clari Extends Its Revenue Intelligence Portfolio with Relationship Insights

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the Revenue Operations leader, today announced Relationship Insights, a core component of Clari's Revenue Intelligence portfolio. Clari's Revenue Intelligence provides critical insights tailored for every level in the organization to predictably deliver revenue. The new Relationship Insights capability adds visibility into all the buyers and sellers actively involved in sales pursuits. As a result, revenue leaders and front-line managers can instantly understand the true health of account relationships, more effectively manage their territories, and lead their teams in the new remote selling era.

Today, sales managers have to manually audit every account, interrogating reps to understand the breadth and depth of customer relationships. With Clari's new Relationship Insights, they can easily answer questions like:

Who are we talking to?

Are we single or multi-threaded at the account?

When was the last time we interacted with the executive buyer?

Have we engaged with the CFO?

Do we have the right internal SMEs working on this account?

Craig Rosenberg, Chief Analyst at TOPO said, "a clear understanding of key players in every account drives stronger account relationships resulting in more qualified pipeline, better win rates, faster cycles and more predictable revenue."

Powered by AI, Relationship Insights enables reps, managers and revenue executives to:

See every engagement with every buyer stakeholder across all critical sales activities, including emails, meetings and file exchanges, to ensure all selling motions are multi-threaded.

Track activity over time to identify risk of disengagement and take action to reinvigorate the relationship.

Audit accounts to see if primary personas that are critical to the cycle have not been engaged with, so you can coach reps and run plays to build broader support in the account.

View which team members are engaged to make sure the right SMEs and executives are involved to drive deals forward.

Identify internal resources that may have the relevant knowledge and relationships to strengthen engagement with key accounts.

"Our data shows that deals over $250k require an average of 19 external stakeholders to close successfully," said Andy Byrne, CEO, Clari. "With Relationship Insights, we're providing total visibility to revenue teams so they can drive exceptional execution in their deals, accounts, and territories across their entire revenue process."

Learn more about Relationship Insights here .

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Clari