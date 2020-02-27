Clari Heads Into 2020 With Record Momentum

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Clari announced record growth and financial performance across a number of important SaaS metrics, including new logo acquisition, annual recurring revenue, annual contract value, and net dollar retention — which all showcase the strength of the company's business model and leading AI-powered revenue operations platform. Fueled by this growth, Clari raised $60M in Series D funding from Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Sequoia Capital and Bain Capital Ventures.

Today, hundreds of companies use Clari to modernize their B2B revenue process and unify their go-to-market organization to be more connected, efficient and predictable. New customer wins include some of the world's highest-performing companies, such as ChargePoint, Digital Realty, Health Catalyst, PTC, Recorded Future, Sophos, Yext, and others. Clari customers CrowdStrike, Datadog, Medallia, PagerDuty, Ping Identity, and Zoom Video Communications went public in 2019 creating a total of over $40 billion in market valuation.

"We're seeing a profound shift in the way companies think about revenue," said Andy Byrne, CEO at Clari. "Hyper-growth companies, and large established enterprises alike, now realize revenue is more than just a quarterly outcome. These companies view revenue as a critical business process that must be streamlined and optimized, similar to a supply chain or manufacturing line. Clari's platform provides new levels of visibility, predictability, and execution, enabling a massive transformation across the end-to-end revenue process."

Clari continued to innovate in 2019 by launching its Revenue Operations platform, extending its unique time-series data hub, AI analytics and automation to all parts of the revenue team. Clari also announced integrations with over a dozen activity intelligence partners including Outreach, Gong, Highspot, Dialpad, and others. With these integrations, the Clari platform automatically captures and analyzes seller and buyer activity data to provide a complete picture of the business, transforming revenue cadences like mgr/rep 1:1's, pipeline reviews, forecast calls, and QBRs across sales, marketing, and customer success.

Additional 2019 milestones include:

Recognized as an Inc. "Best Places to Work in 2019" and a Top Workplace for 2019 for the fifth consecutive year by the Bay Area News Group.

and a for the fifth consecutive year by the Bay Area News Group. Ranked number one by G2 .

. Processed and analyzed more than $600 billion in total pipeline.

in total pipeline. Processed over 185 billion sales and marketing data points.

Analyzed more than 1.24 billion emails and 145 million meetings.

Automatically identified and captured over 17.3 million contacts not in CRM.

Increased active users on the platform by 250 percent.

Added new patents to its portfolio of IP for Activity Scoring and Stage Velocity .

"One of the most important ingredients for an enduring business is a powerful revenue engine that yields predictable results quarter after quarter," said Steve Singh, Managing Director at Madrona Venture Group. "Clari has made this a reality, empowering business leaders with new insights that help them deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value. I used Clari as a CEO, and I use it as an investor every day. It's clear why some of the world's leading companies rely on Clari to power their revenue engines."

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations platform helps B2B organizations increase win rates, shorten sales cycles and improve forecast accuracy by using AI and automation to create full funnel accountability across all revenue teams. Clari is used by hundreds of sales, marketing and customer success teams at leading companies including Qualtrics, Workday, Adobe, Dropbox, and Okta to drive pipeline, improve productivity, forecast revenue and reduce churn. Clari harvests and analyzes activity signals from dozens of different business systems, including email, calendar, CRM, marketing automation, and others to transform revenue operations to be more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit Clari.com and follow us @clarihq.

SOURCE Clari

Related Links

http://Clari.com

