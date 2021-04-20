Clari Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, announced today that CB Insights has named the company to the fifth annual AI 100: The Artificial Intelligence Startups Redefining Industries ranking , showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

Clari is a Revenue Operations Platform that uses AI to give revenue teams total visibility into their business, so they can drive process rigor, spot risk in the pipeline, and increase forecast accuracy. The platform automatically gathers data from across the organization—everything from emails and meetings to marketing campaigns and CRM data—then uses AI to create dashboards and execution insights that automatically cascade across the revenue organization to every rep, front-line manager, customer success professional, and sales leader. Clari aligns the revenue team with efficient operational cadences for forecasting, one-on-ones, pipeline reviews, quarterly business reviews, and renewals and expansion. This level of insight helps organizations predict revenue quarter after quarter.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC, or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers, and customers."

"We saw usage of Clari double in the last year, as revenue teams transitioning to a virtual selling environment used our platform to quickly pivot their strategies and drive new growth initiatives," said Venkat Rangan, Clari's Chief Technology Officer. "This is proof that AI has become even more mission-critical to B2B revenue leaders, automating low-value data entry activities while providing insights about deals, accounts, and the forecast. This recognition reflects our unrelenting commitment to helping companies drive efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors, including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

This recognition comes on the heels of a momentous year in which Clari pushed Revenue Operations innovation forward with the launch of new AI-based capabilities and products like Clari Adaptive Revenue Metrics , Clari Account Engagement , and Clari Relationship Insights . Clari also added five approved new patents to its rich portfolio of innovations designed to make the B2B revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable.

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search. Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

