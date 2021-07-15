Clari Secures Workday as Strategic Investor and Partner

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the Revenue Operations leader, announced today it has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures as an extension to its Series E investment round, and it will join the Workday Software Partner Program. Workday joins other Series E investors, including Silver Lake Partners, B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Ventures, Thomvest, and Tenaya Capital.

"As the Revenue Operations leader, Clari is delivering the transparency and rigor needed to drive breakthrough financial results," said Alyssa Filter, Chief Financial Officer, Clari. "The investment from Workday Ventures and our partnership with Workday will accelerate our ability to help transform companies' revenue operations to be more connected, efficient and predictable."

Clari also announced it is joining the Workday Software Partner Program. The partnership will integrate Clari's AI-powered forecasting insights with Workday Adaptive Planning's financial planning and reporting workflows, giving companies greater predictability and visibility into future results. Workday selected Clari in 2019 to gain greater visibility and execution insight into its deal pipeline and overall forecast.

"Companies are facing increased pressure to deliver predictable growth," said Mark Peek, managing director and head of Workday Ventures. "Workday and Clari will explore ways to bring forecasting and pipeline insights together with financial reporting systems to provide real-time company performance data to chief financial officers, increasing transparency and control."

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday, Inc., focused on accelerating the growth of emerging enterprise software companies that enhance the Workday customer experience and are complementary to Workday products and services. The $250 million fund was launched in February 2018 with investments in areas including employee engagement and talent acquisition, integration and robotic process automation, strategic sourcing and spend analytics, and financial management.

SOURCE Clari